Early NFL Draft rumors suggest league is about to gift Eagles another defensive star

It’s highly unlikely that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still licking their collective wounds after that 40-22 Super Bowl LIX beatdown in the Crescent City almost four weeks ago. Then again, the Philadelphia Eagles sent a resounding message to the then-defending NFL champions, as well as the rest of the league, of just how imposing their top-ranked defense can be.

Vic Fangio’s unit sacked Mahomes six times and forced him into three turnovers, with one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown. After a 2-2 start, Nick Sirianni’s club won 16 of its final 17 total outings.

Now comes a bit of an issue for the new Super Bowl champions. Free agency is on the horizon, and the Eagles’ defensive line could lose three key pieces.

Howie Roseman knows how to find defensive linemen

Defensive end Josh Sweat totaled 2.5 sacks, and defensive tackle Milton Williams dropped Mahomes twice and forced him to fumble (which Williams recovered). Unless general manager Howie Roseman can convince them to stay, they will hit the open market next week. Add in the fact that end Brandon Graham may retire and it may be time for Roseman to restock the d-line cabinet.

That’s exactly what Dane Brugler of The Athletic has in mind in his post-combine mock draft. With the last selection in the first round, he has the Eagles adding a bit of a Rebel in Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

“With Milton Williams on his way out of Philadelphia, Nolen would be a nice fit on that defensive line,” explained Brugler. “The Eagles have made a habit of scooping up trench players who fall a little further than they should in the draft.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had plenty of positives regarding this defender. “Has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits. However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up...Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.”

There’s a reason the Eagles have reached the playoff seven times in eight seasons dating back to 2017, winning two Super Bowls in three appearances. It’s all about the trenches, and this franchise appears “Myles” ahead of every other team in this regard.