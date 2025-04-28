Eddie Rosario’s return might be the last hope for one Braves star

The Atlanta Braves made a shocking roster move on Monday, signing Eddie Rosario to an MLB deal and sending Jarred Kelenic down as the corresponding move.

Sure, Rosario was once a World Series hero in Atlanta, but it isn't 2021 anymore. Rosario has been designated for assignment (DFA'd) numerous times over the past couple of seasons, including once by the Braves. It's tough to make the argument he should be rostered by any MLB team, let alone one that still has World Series aspirations.

As uninspiring as it is to see the Braves give Rosario another chance, this move says more about what they're trying to do with Kelenic than Rosario.

Braves' Eddie Rosario signing is signal that they're giving Jarred Kelenic one final chance to turn things around

Rosario is now on Atlanta's roster, but even with a banged-up outfield, it's hard to envision him seeing the field much. Both Alex Verdugo and Eli White are swinging hot bats while operating as Atlanta's corner outfielders. Marcell Ozuna is locked in as the designated hitter. Stuart Fairchild is Verdugo's platoon partner in left field. There might be spot starts here and there, but for the most part, Rosario doesn't have room to play right now, and that's without Ronald Acuña Jr., who could be back sometime in May.

Rosario's limited opportunity to find playing time means that this move was more about getting Kelenic consistent playing time than anything else. That shows that the Braves are trying to get him back on track.

Kelenic slashed .167/.231/.300 with two home runs in 23 games for Atlanta this season after posting a very underwhelming 87 OPS+ in 2024, and was involved in some very poorly-timed Braves drama. He was once seen as a top prospect good enough to be a centerpiece in the deal that sent Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to the New York Mets, but has been a subpar MLB player for half a decade now.

The Braves hope that some time in the minor leagues without pressure can be what helps him find something that works. If Kelenic performs, the Braves might be able to find another chance for him in their lineup, especially with Jurickson Profar suspended. If not, some uncomfortable conversations might be coming sooner rather than later.