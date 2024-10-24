El Clasico countdown: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
In what will truly be a clash of the titans, La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital on Saturday to take on Real Madrid, who sit just three points behind them. El Clasico kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.
Both sides come into the match filled with verve. Real came back from two goals down to crush Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Barca dismantled Bayern Munich 4-1 on Wednesday evening.
Here’s betting that 78,000-plus supporters might be willing to fill the Bernabeu on Saturday simply to watch Real’s Vinicius play Barca’s Raphina in checkers or chess or foosball. They both are coming off delicious hat tricks in the Champions League this week, and all eyes will be on them to lead their respective attacks.
Is this Mbappe’s day to shine?
However, this result might just hinge on the play of someone whose name has not been called so often this season: Kylian Mbappe. The French wonder signed with Real this past summer, prompting Madridistas to envision another galacticos era dancing in their heads. But he’s had trouble replicating the (admittedly superlative) form he showed last season when he scored 44 goals with 10 assists across 48 total matches.
Through 13 games in all competitions this campaign, he’s scored eight goals and assisted on two others. Outstanding by anyone else’s standards, but not quite Mbappe-esque.
Naturally, a Hollywood production team would cast Mbappe as the protagonist on the biggest stage in European club football in his Clasico debut on Saturday. Doesn’t something in the Madrid winds hint that Mbappe will find a way to make a difference for Carlo Ancelotti and company?
Can Barcelona continue fantastic run of form?
It’s also Barca manager Hansi Flick’s first Clasico – and he and his side could not ask to be in a much better position. They have won nine of their first 10 league matches while scoring 33 goals to Real’s 21. The timeless Robert Lewandowski, age 36, leads the team (and the league) in goals at 12.
Raphinha has found the back of the net five times and added five assists in league play. Wunderkind Lamine Yamal has four goals and a team-high six assists.
On the backline, keep an eye on Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde, who has been otherworldly so far this season. He’s won 56 percent of his ground duels while averaging 3.2 recoveries and two tackles per game.
Team news and predicted lineups
Key recent injuries for Real Madrid include first-team keeper Thibaut Courtois and starting forward Rodrygo, who are both unavailable. Of course, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal remain out.
Real Madrid predicted lineup: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Mbappe, Vinicius
Much of Barca’s impressive run of success has come without splashy summer signing Dani Olmo, who has been out since injuring a hamstring five weeks ago. However, the talented midfielder came on as a substitute in the team’s victory over Bayern this week. Expect him to start.
Barcelona predicted lineup: Pena, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Casado, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski
Historical context and prediction
To give you a sense of how intense this rivalry really is, consider the fact that the two clubs have met 257 times — with Real winning 105 and Barcelona winning 100. Despite Barca’s strong start to the season, Los Blancos and Mbappe will spoil their party in Madrid and take points off the leaders.
Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 2
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
Real Madrid will host Barcelona at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 27. The match can be viewed on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.