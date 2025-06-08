England player ratings: Harry Kane's goal gives the Three Lions a narrow victory

England were expected to defeat Andorra more convincingly. However, the 1-0 win did the job, even if the performance will come under much criticism. Thomas Tuchel still has a 100% record from his first three games, but his team selection will come under scrutiny. The Three Lions play Senegal on Tuesday in a friendly match, which will allow Tuchel to experiment with his side.

Andorra–England World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the England player ratings from the RCDE Stadium.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) – 6/10 –

Pickford had almost nothing to do as Andorra did not get a shot on goal. He acted as a sweeper on the rare occasions when the ball came back down his end.

Curtis Jones (RB) – 7/10 –

The Liverpool midfielder filled in at right back, where he was able to get forward often. His final ball could have been better on occasions, but he still created some good chances for Harry Kane. Declan Rice replaced Jones in the 80th minute.

Ezri Konsa (CB) – 7/10 –

The Aston Villa defender spread the ball about well. Konsa also made a good tackle to stop Guillaume Lopez in Andorra's only meaningful attack.

Dan Burn (CB) – 6/10 –

Burn did dive in on Lopez, but the Newcastle United defender was solid otherwise.

Reece James (LB) – 6/10 –

The right-sided defender did a job at left back. However, he would have been disappointed that his shot from a free-kick ballooned over the bar.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (CDM) – 6/10 –

Bellingham linked up well with his forwards and was able to test Andorra's keeper, Iker Alvarez, on occasions. Morgan Gibbs-White was subbed on for the Real Madrid man in added time.

Jordan Henderson (CDM) – 5/10 –

Many fans cannot understand why Henderson is back starting for England. The 34-year-old looked off the pace, and his passing was poor. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced Henderson in the second half.

Cole Palmer (CAM) – 5/10 –

Palmer's deliveries into the box were often wayward or easily cleared by the Andorra defence. Eberechi Eze came on for the Chelsea player to give the team's creativity a boost.

Forwards

Morgan Rogers (RW) – 5/10 –

The Aston Villa player was able to show off some fine pieces of skill. However, this counts for nothing if you are not scoring or assisting. Rogers also needlessly lost the ball at times. Anthony Gordon was substituted on for Rogers late on.

Harry Kane (CF) – 7/10 –

The England captain missed a great chance in the first half but made amends by scoring the winning goal just after the break.

Noni Madueke (LW) – 7/10 –

Madueke had a shot on target in the opening stages of the game from range. He had much success running at Andorra's defence on the left-hand side. The Chelsea forward was able to put dangerous balls across the face of the goal, which included assisting Kane's winner. Madueke should have scored in additional time, but did not get his angles right with his effort.

Substitutes

Eberechi Eze, 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6/10

Anthony Gordon, 6/10

Declan Rice, 6/10