England player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Latvia?

Thomas Tuchel made it two wins from two in his tenure as England manager as his side defeated Latvia 3-0. The criticism of the win over Albania was that the Three Lions were boring. However, England fans were certainly entertained by the goals they scored against Latvia.

England–Latvia World Cup qualifier player ratings

Here are the England player ratings from Wembley.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) – 6/10 – Pickford was not called into action often but was involved in a mix-up with Marc Guehi that led to a chance for Latvia.

Reece James (RB) – 8/10 – James' career recently has been frustrated with injuries. However, in his first start for England since 2022, the player scored an emphatic free-kick to give them the lead. His deliveries into the box were also excellent.

Ezri Konsa (CB) – 7/10 – Konsa twice came close to scoring from corners but his efforts were saved by Krisjanis Zviedris.

Marc Guehi (CB) – 6/10 – Guehi came back into the side to replace Dan Burn. However, he and Pickford were not on the same wavelength as Vladislavs Gutkovskis got in behind but, fortunately for England, missed the target.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB) – 7/10 – Lewis-Skelly drew the foul that won the free-kick which Reece James scored from. He moved into midfield often and passed the ball about well. Kyle Walker replaced Lewis-Skelly after 79 minutes.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (CDM) – 7/10 – Bellingham performed in a slightly deeper role as Morgan Rogers played in the attacking midfield position. Bellingham still had an impact on the game offensively with excellent passing. The Real Madrid star had a chance from a corner that was unfortunately blocked by Marcus Rashford. Phil Foden came on for Bellingham - who had been booked - and assisted Eberechi Eze's goal.

Declan Rice (CDM) – 8/10 – Rice's crossing was excellent as he set up Harry Kane's goal. He was also very good at putting balls in from set pieces. As he did against Albania, Jordan Henderson again replaced Rice late on.

Morgan Rogers (CAM) – 7/10 – Rogers came close to scoring his first England goal as he forced Zviedris into making two excellent saves. The Aston Villa player was involved in the build-up to Kane's goal and was always willing to drive forward and make things happen.

Forwards

Jarrod Bowen (RW) – 7/10 – Bowen replaced Phil Foden in the starting lineup and blazed a shot wide early on. The West Ham forward also set up a good chance for Rogers. He was replaced by Eze who sealed England's victory with a deflected strike after an excellent piece of dribbling.

Harry Kane (CF) – 7/10 – Kane had a quiet first period before dragging a shot wide in the second half but made amends by scoring from Rice's cross soon after.

Marcus Rashford (LW) – 7/10 – Much like his performance against Albania, Rashford had moments of excellence. He put in some good crosses and got in behind to cause problems for Latvia. Curtis Jones replaced Rashford in the 79th minute.

Substitutes

Eberechi Eze – 8/10

Phil Foden – 7/10

Curtis Jones – 6/10

Jordan Henderson – 6/10