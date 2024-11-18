England player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Ireland?
Carsley returns to his role with the England U21s but hands over the senior side in a great place. He dispelled a myth that the Three Lions can play all their attacking midfielders in one lineup. Against Greece at Wembley, he fielded Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. However, this backfired as England lost 2-1 — proving that international soccer does require some pragmatism.
Harry Kane's form for England has been a concern recently. However, Carsley was not afraid to drop the Three Lions captain. He started Ollie Watkins instead of Kane in their second match with Greece, which paid off — Watkins scored and England won 3-0. Kane did have a great season under Tuchel individually at Bayern Munich, so the German will likely still have Kane leading the line for England.
England–Ireland Nations League player ratings
Here are the England player ratings from Wembley.
Goalkeeper & Defenders
Jordan Pickford (GK) – 6/10 – Pickford had very little to do in this game as England dominated.
Tino Livramento (RB) – 7/10 – A very good debut for Livramento, who put a fantastic ball into the box that led to Anthony Gordon scoring.
Kyle Walker (CB) – 6/10 – Walker was fortunate not to give away a penalty after bringing down Sammie Szmodics. Apart from that he did not put a foot wrong but was taken off after 62 minutes for Taylor Harwood-Bellis — who scored England's fifth.
Marc Guehi (CB) – 7/10 – Another solid performance from Guehi, who assisted Conor Gallagher's goal with a flick-on.
Lewis Hall (LB) – 7/10 – England finally have a left-footed left-back in Hall. The Newcastle defender put in a great display in his first start for the Three Lions.
Midfielders
Conor Gallagher (CDM) – 8/10 – Gallagher got stuck in, and his impressive performance was rewarded with his first England goal. He has proved to be a great option in the absence of Declan Rice this international break.
Curtis Jones (CDM) – 6/10 – Jones did not play as well as he did against Greece but still managed to show impressive energy in midfield.
Jude Bellingham (CAM) – 8/10 – Bellingham won England's penalty that got Liam Scales sent off, and which Kane scored to give the Three Lions the lead. He then set up goals for Jarrod Bowen and Harwood-Bellis.
Forwards
Noni Madueke (RW) – 6/10 – Looked lively, but Madueke's final ball let him down in this game. He was replaced by Bowen — who scored with his first touch.
Harry Kane (CF) – 7/10 – Played a fantastic ball through to Bellingham — who won England's penalty. Kane then had no problem converting from the spot. Kane will be backed by Tuchel to continue as England's first-choice center-forward. However, the Three Lions now have a good replacement for Kane in Watkins.
Anthony Gordon (LW) – 7/10 – Gordon's volleyed effort found the back of the net to double England's advantage.
Substitutes
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis – 8/10
- Morgan Rodgers – 7/10
- Dominic Solanke – 7/10
- Jarrod Bowen – 8/10
- Angel Gomes – 7/10