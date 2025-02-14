EPL Young Player of the Season Rankings: Top 5 contenders
Cole Palmer won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award last year but could win it again for this campaign as he is still under the age of 23. It would not be the first time that someone has claimed the prize two years running as Phil Foden won it for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
It is very difficult for any young player to break through in the Premier League given the competitiveness of the division. However, here are five outstanding young talents who are contenders for Young Player of the Season.
5. Myles Lewis-Skelly
Lewis-Skelly may have only made 10 Premier League appearances so far. However, he has established himself as Arsenal's first-choice left-back ahead of Oleksander Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori and Kieran Tiernay. This is a feat for a player who is just 18 years old.
There have already been calls for Lewis-Skelly to be in Thomas Tuchel's first England roster. He also scored a fantastic goal against Manchester City. He celebrated this goal by mimicking Erling Haaland's meditation celebration.
4. Morgan Rogers
Morgan Rogers is another example of Pep Guardiola not always getting it right when it comes to choosing which players to move on. The midfielder was let go by Manchester City but performed well at Middlesbrough and is now starring for Aston Villa in the Premier League.
He has scored six goals, with four assists in 23 games in English soccer's top flight this campaign. If Rogers can help Villa claim another top-four finish, then the 22-year-old deserves to be a contender for Young Player of the Season.
3. Anthony Elanga
Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the Premier League season. They were even, until recently, considered possible title challengers. One of their top performers this campaign has been Anthony Elanga.
The 22-year-old has provided an impressive eight assists while scoring three times in 24 league games. The former Manchester United forward has found a home where he can flourish in Forest. The Tricky Trees are currently third in the division, so it would help Elanga's case for being Young Player of the Year if they can qualify for the Champions League.
2. Liam Delap
Liam Delap has been Ipswich Town's main hope of surviving relegation this season. Without his nine goals and two assists in 23 games, the Tractor Boys may have already been certain to return to the Championship.
The England U21 international is destined to go far in the sport and he is already being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. He is also another player that was let go by Manchester City.
If Delap can score the goals to keep Ipswich in the Premier League then he will have a chance at being Young Player of the Year. It would be the first time a player not in the 'big six' wins the prize. The only previous winners have been from Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.
1. Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer could emulate Phil Foden by winning the award in back-to-back seasons. He also deserves to be a contender for Player of the Season prize. However, that appears to be set to go to Mohamed Salah.
Since Palmer arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City, it has almost been a one-man show at Stamford Bridge. This season, Palmer has scored 14 goals, with six assists in 24 Premier League matches.
If Palmer can continue this impressive form and guide Chelsea to a top-four finish, then he deserves to be crowned Young Player of the Season for a second time.