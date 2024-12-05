Eric Bieniemy's excuse after another failed opportunity is downright blasphemous
By Mark Powell
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is ready to return to the NFL – or at least that's the narrative he is trying to paint after 'parting ways' with the UCLA Bruins. The UCLA offense finished 126th nationally, and the team itself went 5-7. The rumored uncertainty on the offensive coaching staff loomed over UCLA during the early signing period, and played a role in the Bruins losing out on four-star QB Madden Iamaleava.
Still, Bieniemy's agent claims this was all part of the plan. Bieniemy was paid by the Washington Commanders this past season, after all – another job he did not succeed at.
“Eric and UCLA mutually parted ways today as previously planned. He’s still getting paid by the Commanders. After interviewing for head coaching jobs last year, he wanted to stay active and busy. So, he decided to go help out Deshaun Foster, who is like his little brother, at UCLA as opposed to sitting out a year. The plan was always to return to the NFL in 2025, and he’s looking forward to the opportunities ahead," Bieniemy's agent, Jason Fletcher, said.
Eric Bieniemy is full of excuses after parting ways with UCLA
That explanation is easily debunked, as Bieniemy signed a multiyear deal to begin with and is being paid a buyout by UCLA. If he wants to coach in the pros again, that is fine, but he should've have signed a long-term contract then.
The best next step for Bieniemy – formerly Andy Reid's right-hand man on offense – could be back where it all began. Bieniemy would have to swallow his pride to do so, but he and Reid are still on good terms, as well as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy spoke to Mahomes and the Chiefs prior to the 2024 AFC Championship, which they won over the Baltimore Ravens. The team loved having Bieniemy back in their ranks, and around the practice facility again.
Why fix something that isn't broken?
Bieniemy set out to prove himself, and perhaps he'll get another chance at that. For now, though, he is broken. Sometimes things need to fall apart to come back together again.