Eric Bieniemy following all-too-familiar path to rejoin Chiefs down the line
By Mark Powell
Andy Reid's coaching tree in Kansas City is far from perfect, with those who leave remaining close by just in case they're needed. This is not true for all of his past assistants, of course – Sean McDermott and John Harbaugh are classic success stories.
The likes of Eric Bieniemy, Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo are probably best in their current roles, and that may be on purpose. Brett Veach and Reid have mastered the art of coaching turnover, just as they do everything else.
Biniemy tried to spread his wings, coaching for the Washington Commanders and UCLA Bruins. That didn't work out well. Washington moved on after one season, and Bieniemy left UCLA in the same amount of time, claiming that was the plan all along (even though he signed a multiyear contract). New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson added Bieniemy to his coaching staff, as he'll coaching the running backs in the latest attempt to make it out on his own.
Eric Bieniemy's return to Kansas City Chiefs is never off the table
While a move back to the NFL was always in the cards for Bieniemy, one can't help but feel like this is a step backwards. Patrick Mahomes once had his most successful season to date under Bieniemy's coaching. Yet, this will be his seventh time coaching running backs. What am I missing?
Sadly, Bieniemy's best path back to relevance may be where it all began. If the Bears running game has a successful season in its own right, perhaps Bieniemy will prove me wrong, earning another OC opportunity. However, Andy Reid frequently brought his former coordinator back into the fold the last few years to talk shop, even before last season's AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. Here's what Mahomes thought of that experience.
"It's always great to have EB in the building," Mahomes explained. "Just being there, the energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel. He has that intensity, but you love it. He loves being there. He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. So having him back in the building was really cool."
Bieniemy fits the culture in Kansas City, and much like the coach who followed him as Chiefs OC in Matt Nagy, it may take a stop in Chicago for him to come to that realization. Whether it be as a special assistant or a more prominent role, Bieniemy's departure has thus far proven he never should've left.