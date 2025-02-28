ESPN and Pat McAfee know something we don't about Aaron Rodgers future

Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was given the boot and is unemployed like thousands of other Americans at the moment. While speculation swirls around what his future looks like, one friend of his appears to have some crucial insider information.

ESPN's Pat McAfee suggested on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday that Rodgers supposedly is eyeing a specific West coast team as his next destination. McAfee has been a friend of Rodgers for years and frequently had him on the daily show licensed by ESPN.

McAfee's source(s) have panned out into real news in the past, including when the Manning family quelled rumors of Texas QB Arch Manning attempting to usurp Quinn Ewers as the starter in 2024.

Pat McAfee says he knows what NFL team Aaron Rodgers wants to play for next

Wednesday, McAfee suggested the Los Angeles Rams are the team Rodgers desires to play for the most at the moment.

Our source(s) are telling us that Aaron Rodgers is currently out of the country..



He will join the progrum when he's back..



He's a BIG FAN of Sean McVay #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/j8x9BAwgGc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2025

"The Jets told Aaron Rodgers he was not wanted over there,” McAfee said. “Aaron, from our sources, currently out of [the] country, when [he] gets back, will join the program. I did ask about [the] Rams situation to our sources. Open to everything, attached to nothing. Big fan of Sean McVay, though."

Retirement is still an option, however. It's very possible no NFL team wants Rodgers to start for them and that could prompt him to hang up his cleats for good.

Rodgers logged 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024 after having missed 2023 with a torn Achilles. New York's 5-12 record wasn't the result anyone expected, especially when he was reunited with his favorite target from his time as a Green Bay Packer in Davante Adams.

If Los Angeles is where he's destined to land (which frankly seems unlikely), the Rams would need to offload current starter Matthew Stafford. Several teams have reportedly been circling him like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

If Stafford is shipped off, Rodgers may be the only viable veteran option if Los Angeles cannot acquire a top first round pick in return. There's a lot of time left for things to play out but they're certainly in an interesting position for the moment.