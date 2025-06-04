ESPN links Kenny Pickett to revenge-fueled trade scenario that would stun Steelers

With training camps starting next month, teams are looking to add a few more players to finalize their roster for the 2025 NFL season. There are tons of free agents remaining, including the talk of the town this offseason, Aaron Rodgers. While the league still has no idea what he is up to and if he will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the only real team with a quarterback need, there is another signal caller in play who could be traded in the next few weeks.

According to ESPN, there is a hypothetical trade where Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett would be sent to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Kirk Cousins. In detail, the Falcons would get Pickett, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and cash considerations, while the Browns would receive Cousins and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

According to Jeremy Fowler, who made these predictions, he thinks this deal will be perfect for both sides.

"This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job," writes Fowler.

If this were to happen, this would leave the Steelers in shambles.

Hypothetical ESPN Kenny Pickett Browns trade could cost Steelers Kirk Cousins

That's right, The Steelers front office would be livid. With them still waiting on a Rodgers decision, they are currently rolling with Mason Rudolph, rookie Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson in the quarterback room. If Rodgers decides not to join the Steelers after making them wait several months for an answer, the Steelers just missed out on a huge opportunity.

Pickett is a very well known player in Pittsburgh. And for him to be traded to the Falcons and the Browns get Cousins, the Steelers would be in a tough situation. Specifically, it would be a potential Rodgers fallback plan ending up on a division rival, who they will have to play twice a year. If I were the Steelers, I wouldn't pull all my eggs in one basket and wait on Rodgers, it's time to make a move if you want another veteran quarterback like Cousins.

As for Pickett, he is one of four quarterbacks competing for the Browns' starting quarterback job. His opponents in the competition include veteran Joe Flacco, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. It's unlikely that all four quarterbacks remain on the Week 1 53-man roster, so in all likelihood, one of them could be traded to another team.

While we are a month away from training camp, it is going to be interesting in the next few weeks to see if Cousins will go or remain on the Falcons as a backup to Michael Penix Jr.