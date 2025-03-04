Even David Ortiz is getting fed up with Rafael Devers amid Red Sox drama

The Boston Red Sox signed veteran infielder Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal just before spring training. Bregman traditionally plays third base, but is willing to move around the infield to second if the Red Sox prefer it. That's just the kind of teammate Bregman is, as the Red Sox are finding out all too well.

However, there's a good argument to be made that the Red Sox infield defense would be better with Bregman at third and Devers at DH. Devers defensive ability is deteriorating at a rapid rate as he nears 30, but the Red Sox paid him all that money – a $331 million extension, mind you – because of bat, which still delivers.

Devers spoke about a possible position change earlier in spring training, saying he'd rather remain at third base and was not open to playing DH. Devers went as far as to note a promise made to him by former president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom that he'd play third base for the remainder of his contract. The only problem with that promise is Bloom is no longer with the franchise, with Alex Cora noted.

David Ortiz is in Rafael Devers corner, but understands why Red Sox are pushing him off third base

Much of this is to do about nothing. Spring training is where overrated storylines take hold. Devers will be fine – he isn't going anywhere, and will play DH if that is where Cora and the Red Sox front office prefer. He did sign a lucrative extension, after all. The Red Sox sign those checks for this very reason.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is tired of all the chatter and negativity around camp.

“At some point, it’s all about putting the ego aside,” Ortiz said on the 'Baseball Isn’t Boring' podcast. “I’m in his corner at all times, but I want him to understand that this organization is trying to build up good players around him, so he doesn’t have to take the pressure all times.”

Ortiz made it clear he is still in Devers corner. However, if Devers wants to win as much as he claims to in Boston, then all options are on the table. The Red Sox acquired Bregman to make that happen.

"Sometimes, there’s a situation that happens, and you have to move fast and go in that direction. He said a year ago, we gotta get good players. I wanna win. And that’s what the organization is trying to do," Ortiz continued.

Bregman will help the Red Sox win wherever he plays, but he's a gold glove caliber defender at third base. It really is that simple, and at some point Devers must come to terms with what's best for the team, rather than his own preference.