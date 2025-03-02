Even Michigan fans are convinced Wolverines are March Madness upset waiting to happen

We expect fans to be homers who overestimate the strength of their team. Michigan Wolverines basketball fans buck that trend.

I can't exactly blame them. I, too, would be questioning the NCAA Tournament chops of my team while watching Michigan play Illinois on Sunday. The Wolverines were beat down by 20 points on their home floor, 93-73 while trying to keep pace with a rival in the conference tournament race. They were outrebounded 43-31 on Senior Night.

It could really be that Illinois just has Michigan's number. Every team has that matchup that seems to bite them every time. For UM, it's the Illini. It was their ninth-straight loss in the series after all. To boot, former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was at the game for his son's Senior Night. Illinois was his personal tormentor. Optimistic Wolverines fans might want to focus on the element of superstition and move on quickly.

Michigan was never going to beat Illinois today with Juwan Howard in the building. It was over before it began. — JBOS Forever Corner (@WolverineCorner) March 2, 2025

The pessimistic ones? They see this as a sign of what's to come.

Michigan fans see an early NCAA Tournament exit in their future

This performance highlighted one of Michigan's biggest issues this season: Rebounding. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding this season, so their success there isn't a major surprise. Still, the Wolverines have two 7-footers on the court. Getting outrebounded to that degree is a problem.

For some, this all proves Dusty May is working miracles by even having this team in the Big Ten title race.

The more I watch Michigan, the more I'm impressed that Dusty May found a way to win 22 games with this team. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) March 2, 2025

Hot take: Michigan’s basketball season was smoke n’ mirrors.



Honestly, hats off to Dusty May for squeezing 22 wins out of this team. — Jason Fabbri (@fabbri_jason) March 2, 2025

Terrible guard play, can’t rebound, can’t make free throws…. How tf is this team 22-6 — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) March 2, 2025

There's disagreement on that front though. A lot of Michigan fans expect an early exit in March Madness because of the Wolverines' many flaws. They lay much of the blame for those flaws at May's feet.

Michigan might be the most frustrating team to watch ever.



They can’t rebound (Illinois 14-5 in offensive rebounds)



They can’t hit free throws (40% today)



And,



They can’t hold on to the basketball (10 turnovers)



Not sure how they’re winning.



Not sure it can continue. — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) March 2, 2025

Whatever 13 seed draws Michigan in the NCAA Tournament is going to throw a parade on Selection Sunday. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 2, 2025

Hate to admit it but Michigan basketball is a fraud. Great first season under Dusty May but we aren’t a top 15 team.



March is gonna be bad. Probably a first round exit. Don’t play with effort on defense and shooting is up and down. We go how Wolf & Vlad go. — Brad Haines (@coachhaines22) March 2, 2025

Michigan is not a tournament basketball team. I’m sorry but these dudes are all fraudulent as fuck and Dusty May is not that good of a coach .



Today

Maryland

@ MSU

BTT

NCAA T



Michigan probably finishing 0-5 — TB (@take3_TB) March 2, 2025

Before Michigan can worry about the first or second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, they have to get through the rest of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines play No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday then close out with a trip to No. 8 Michigan State.

Michigan needs to beat Maryland and hope the Spartans lose at Iowa on Thursday. Otherwise, their hopes of playing for the regular-season Big Ten title on the final day will be dashed.