Even Michigan fans are convinced Wolverines are March Madness upset waiting to happen

We expect fans to be homers who overestimate the strength of their team. Michigan Wolverines basketball fans buck that trend.
I can't exactly blame them. I, too, would be questioning the NCAA Tournament chops of my team while watching Michigan play Illinois on Sunday. The Wolverines were beat down by 20 points on their home floor, 93-73 while trying to keep pace with a rival in the conference tournament race. They were outrebounded 43-31 on Senior Night.
It could really be that Illinois just has Michigan's number. Every team has that matchup that seems to bite them every time. For UM, it's the Illini. It was their ninth-straight loss in the series after all. To boot, former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was at the game for his son's Senior Night. Illinois was his personal tormentor. Optimistic Wolverines fans might want to focus on the element of superstition and move on quickly.
The pessimistic ones? They see this as a sign of what's to come.
Michigan fans see an early NCAA Tournament exit in their future
This performance highlighted one of Michigan's biggest issues this season: Rebounding. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding this season, so their success there isn't a major surprise. Still, the Wolverines have two 7-footers on the court. Getting outrebounded to that degree is a problem.
For some, this all proves Dusty May is working miracles by even having this team in the Big Ten title race.
There's disagreement on that front though. A lot of Michigan fans expect an early exit in March Madness because of the Wolverines' many flaws. They lay much of the blame for those flaws at May's feet.
Before Michigan can worry about the first or second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, they have to get through the rest of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines play No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday then close out with a trip to No. 8 Michigan State.
Michigan needs to beat Maryland and hope the Spartans lose at Iowa on Thursday. Otherwise, their hopes of playing for the regular-season Big Ten title on the final day will be dashed.