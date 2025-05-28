Even Tyreek Hill doesn't think he's fit to be the Dolphins’ captain

Tyreek Hill seems to have spent this offseason doing some soul searching. According to a story on Associated Press, Hill said he wouldn't be surprised if his teammates didn't vote him team captain, after how things went down at the end of last season. It would be the first year he wasn't named a team captain since joining the Miami Dolphins three years ago.

It might be the most eye-opening thing he's said in his NFL career. He doubled down, talking about why he doesn't deserve to be a team leader, while speaking to reporters at OTAs this week.

"I’ve got to prove myself,” Hill said, per the Associated Press story. “This OTAs, training camp, I got to prove myself. I’ve got to show up different. The mindset’s got to be different."

That's a great first step. He withdrew himself from the final game of the season mid-game. He said it was about the frustration he had from this season and had nothing to do with him bullying his way out of Miami. Although rumors surfaced, he never officially requested a trade and now has a refreshed, mature mindset ahead of his fourth season with the Dolphins.