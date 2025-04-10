Dolphins fans are done with Tyreek Hill after latest off-field controversy

Tyreek Hill has already had an eventful year. That's not a good thing.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver ended his most recent NFL campaign by quitting on his team and publicly declaring that he's "out" on playing in Miami.

Now, many Dolphins fans are straight-up out on Hill playing in Miami as well. The final straw came on Wednesday another domestic dispute involving Hill came to light.

Police were called to Hill's home by his mother-in-law, who feared for her daughter's safety. She claimed Hill was being "aggressive and impulsive," at one point throwing a laptop on the floor. However, both Hill and his wife told officers their argument had not turned violent. No charges were filed and police confirmed the case is closed.

That's not stopping Dolphins fans from calling for Miami to move on from the too-often troubled wide receiver.

Dolphins fans have had enough with Tyreek Hill

"I need Tyreek Hill off the Miami Dolphins," @Nic_Rohloff wrote on X.

Another Dolphins fan compared Hill's constant drama with the other so-called controversy of the offseason.

"Instead of focusing on what Tua [Tagovailoa] is doing in the offseason, this fanbase needs to come together in demanding that Tyreek Hill is off this Football team #GoFins #EnoughAlready," @LuFromdade wrote.

Other fans are more than ready to see Jaylen Waddle get more opportunities in Hill's absence.

"I am completely off the Tyreek Hill bandwagon," @jason5499 wrote. "I hope Waddle gets 200 receptions.

I am completely off the Tyreek Hill bandwagon.



Remember, this isn't just frustration over a single incident with Hill. This time, police resolved it very quickly, but that doesn't make it any less concerning. There is a pattern of behavior that paints a worrisome picture, beginning with a domestic violence guilty plea in 2014 and extending across a decade.

Since Hill joined the Dolphins in 2022, he has been accused of assault twice. He has been sued over child support. And now he has had the cops called on him because his behavior made a mother fear for her daughter's safety.

"Serious question: When was the last time the Miami Dolphins went just two months without some Tyreek Hill incident," wrote David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

It's a valid question to ask, and one the Dolphins should be considering as they move forward toward the 2025 season. Fans are certainly taking that into account.