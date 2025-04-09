Every golfer who's won the Masters multiple times

One of the biggest events of the year in sports is rapidly approaching, as The Masters is set to begin less than 24 hours from now as of this writing.

Given the fact that The Masters is nearly 100 years old, there have been many winners of this prestigious event. Only a select group of truly special golfers, however, have been fortunate enough to don the Green Jacket more than once.

Scottie Scheffler joined that group of multi-time winners last year, and is hoping to get even higher on the list of Masters winners this time around.

Every golfer who has won The Masters multiple times: Scottie Scheffler is in elite company

Golfer Masters Wins Years Jack Nicklaus 6 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986) Tiger Woods 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) Arnold Palmer 4 (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964) Jimmy Demaret 3 (1940, 1947, 1950) Sam Snead 3 (1949, 1952, 1954) Gary Player 3 (1961, 1974, 1978) Nick Faldo 3 (1989, 1990, 1996) Phil Mickelson 3 (2004, 2006, 2010) Horton Smith 2 (1934, 1936) Byron Nelson 2 (1937, 1942) Ben Hogan 2 (1951, 1953) Tom Watson 2 (1977, 1981) Seve Ballesteros 2 (1980, 1983) Bernhard Langer 2 (1985, 1993) Ben Crenshaw 2 (1984, 1995) José María Olazábal 2 (1994, 1999) Bubba Watson 2 (2012, 2014) Scottie Scheffler 2 (2022, 2024)

In nearly 100 years of this event, only 18 people have won more than once. Only three people have won the event in consecutive years. Scottie Scheffler not only became the 18th person to win The Masters last year, but he's aiming to become the fourth golfer ever to win back-to-back Green Jackets. Arnold Palmer hasn't even done that. Scheffler is already in exclusive company by having a pair of Masters wins on his ledger, but pulling off back-to-back wins and three in four years would be truly extraordinary.

The field won't make Scheffler's goal super easy to achieve, however, even with Tiger Woods unable to participate due to injury. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, a pair of multi-time winners, are partaking. Sure, they haven't won in a decade, but it's hard to ignore names that legendary. A slew of past winners who are hoping to join the list of multi-time winners are going to be partaking as well.

If Scheffler is able to win his third Masters, he'll join a group of five golfers with three Green Jackets. Mickelson was the last one to accomplish this feat, doing so in 2010.

The higher up the list, the more exclusive it is. Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus, arguably the three greatest golfers of all time, are the only individuals with more than three wins at The Masters. One more win will put Scheffler in striking distance of joining this ridiculously exclusive club.

What this list shows is that while it is hard to win the event once, it's a lot harder to do it twice. That's what makes Scheffler having a chance to win it for a third time in four years that much more impressive.