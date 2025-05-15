Every Monday Night Football game on the 2025 schedule

After years of seeing a subpar schedule compared to the rest of the NFL packages, ESPN's Monday Night Football is back in a big way. After getting supersized last season, Monday night games are back on ABC's fall schedule, leading the NFL to put together a compelling slate of games for ESPN's package. Check out the full Monday night schedule below.

The slate once again features a slew of doubleheaders that will feature two games on select Monday nights, with one contest airing on ABC and the other on ESPN. The network teased its schedule on Good Morning America on Tuesday, revealing a huge Week 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers that will air on Nov. 10th on ESPN and ABC.

Key matchups on Monday Night Football in 2025

The first Monday night game of the season will feature an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, setting up J.J. McCarthy's first game as the Vikings' quarterback and Ben Johnson's debut as the Bears' newest head coach.

Other notable Monday night clashes include a Chiefs/Commanders showdown in Week 8 while the Ravens take on Miami in Week 9. Christian McCaffrey also gets to square off against his old team in Week 12 as the 49ers play host to the Panthers.

There are also a few Monday night doubleheaders on tap, including in Week 4 as the Jets and Dolphins kick off before a Bengals/Broncos clash and in Week 6, when Bills/Falcons and Bears/Commanders are slated for the same night. The other Monday night doubleheaders fall in Week 2 (Bucs/Texans and Chargers/Raiders) and Week 7 (Bucs/Lions and Texans/Seahawks).

The Monday night schedule also includes a game that will air exclusively on ESPN+, which will be the Week 7 matchup between the Texans and Seahawks. Week 2's doubleheader will be a traditional doubleheader with one game after the other while the Week 4 and Week 6 twin bills will overlap between ABC and ESPN.