Every Green Bay Packers schedule leak, rumor and confirmed game

The Jordan Love era is off to a strong start for the Green Bay Packers, who have made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons under center. 2024 was a bit of a challenge for the Packers, who were clearly the third-best team in a historically great NFC North, but a solid offseason makes it reasonable to believe that Green Bay has closed the gap on Detroit and Minnesota in the division.

The NFL is very happy when the Packers are good since Green Bay is one of the league's most famous franchises and is a huge ratings draw. Expect plenty of big-time Green Bay games littered throughout the prime broadcast slots during the 2025 season.

Green Bay Packers' 2025 Opponents

As part of the NFL's scheduling formula, Green Bay's opponents were known at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. Besides their divisional games, the Packers will also square off against the AFC North and NFC East along with three placement games against teams from the NFC West, NFC South and AFC West.

While the New York Giants may have the most difficult schedule in the league based on their opponents' 2024 winning percentage, Green Bay isn't far behind since they face 11 teams that made the postseason a year ago. The Packers will play nine road games this season since this is a year where the AFC gets the extra home games, and a full breakdown of Green Bay's opponents is as follows.

Home Week Date/Time Road Week Chicago Bears Chicago Bears Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders New York Giants Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos

Packers Schedule Leaks

There haven't been any leaks to emerge from the Packers' schedule yet, but this space will be updated if any surface between now and the NFL's official schedule release on Wednesday night.

Key Matchups To Watch

The Packers have a lot of important games on their schedule, with the six NFC North games drawing a ton of interest after the historically strong performance of the division during the 2025 regular season. Any of these games have primetime appeal and the Packers have plenty of history on Thanksgiving in Detroit, so expect a lot of focus on those key divisional matchups in prime broadcast slots.

Green Bay also has a few intriguing road games against historic rivals in the Cowboys and Steelers, which will be highly coveted by multiple networks. The matchup in Pittsburgh will get a lot more juice if Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with the Steelers at some point, which would lock in his first matchup against his former team since getting traded to the New York Jets prior to the 2023 season.

There are also a lot of showcase matchups for Love against other top quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels (of the Ravens, Bengals, Eagles and Commanders, respectively). All four of those games will be at Lambeau Field, which should add some intrigue to Green Bay's home schedule.

2025 NFL Schedule Release Information

While the majority of the NFL schedule usually leaks out in advance of the league's official announcement, the full 272 slate will drop on Wednesday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET. NFL Network will have a schedule release special that will feature a ton of commentary and analysis on the highlights of the slate.

One of the highlights of schedule release day is seeing how each team puts together a creative social media video to promote their schedule. Green Bay's 2024 social media post featured a lot of notable cameos, including actor Cary Elwes and former Packers' fullback John Kuhn, so it will be interesting to see how the team's social media department tries to top themselves in 2025.