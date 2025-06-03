Every player on the Pacers and Thunder who has already won a ring

An Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals probably wasn’t at the top of your preseason predictions, but it’s shaping up to be one of the most refreshing and underrated postseason matchups in recent memory.

While some may argue one team is better equipped to “steamroll” the other, this year's Finals present a rare blend of young talent, defensive grit, and minimal championship experience — a reality that both teams share.

In today’s NBA, championship experience is often seen as a decisive edge. Just ask the Houston Rockets, who finished second in the Western Conference but were ousted in seven games by the battle-tested Golden State Warriors. Or the Boston Celtics, fresh off a title in 2024, only to be eliminated in six games by a surging New York Knicks squad.

Yet here we are — with two youthful, hungry, and largely unproven rosters vying for the title. So, who actually does have championship experience on the Thunder and Pacers?

Indiana Pacers Championship Experience

Pascal Siakam – 2019 Toronto Raptors

The 2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP already knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Siakam played a pivotal role in the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship run — his breakout season. He averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds during the regular season and elevated his play in the Finals, including a 32-point performance in Game 1 against Golden State.

Now in his first season with Indiana, Siakam has guided the Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance in over two decades, bringing his veteran poise and championship perspective to a young roster in need of just that.

Thomas Bryant – 2023 Denver Nuggets

While not a major rotation piece during Denver’s title run, Thomas Bryant was part of the 2023 Nuggets championship team. Now with Indiana, Bryant has seen spot playoff minutes, most notably his 11-point, 3-rebound outing in a crucial Game 6 against New York — knocking down all his shots from three-point range.

His floor-spacing and veteran awareness may be called upon again, especially against the Thunder’s high-octane tempo.

Rick Carlisle – 2011 Dallas Mavericks (Head Coach)

Though not a player, Rick Carlisle’s experience is arguably the most significant of anyone in this Finals. Carlisle coached the 2011 Mavericks to a championship — toppling Kobe Bryant’s Lakers and the star-studded Miami Heat in the process.

In his second stint as Pacers head coach, Carlisle now leads a resilient, underdog squad, much like he did 14 years ago. He’ll look to pull off one more unlikely run against a surging Oklahoma City team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Championship Experience

Alex Caruso – 2020 Los Angeles Lakers

At 31 years old, Alex Caruso is not just the Thunder’s oldest player — he’s the only one with a championship ring. He won his title with the 2020 Lakers inside the NBA Bubble, where he served as a defensive specialist and high-energy bench piece. Caruso appeared in all 21 postseason games and even earned a start in the Finals.

Now, he’s the anchor of Oklahoma City’s second unit, averaging 8.8 points and 2.2 stocks (steals + blocks) on over 41 percent shooting from the field and from deep. His mission? Guide one of the youngest rosters in the league through uncharted territory — just four wins away from a title.

Between both teams, there’s limited hardware — but that might be exactly what makes this series so compelling. No super teams. No dynasties. Just two rising squads built through smart development, bold trades, and fearless leadership.