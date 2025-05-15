Every Sunday Night Football game on the 2025 schedule

NBC is set for a big year of NFL coverage as the 2025 season marks the 20th anniversary of their reunion with the league. With Super Bowl XL set to air on the network in February, NBC will be a central point of the NFL universe for football fans, as evidenced by their strong schedule for Sunday Night Football, which you can check out below.

The Sunday night package is always a valuable piece of real estate for the NFL, which includes the Kickoff Game on Thursday night of Week 1, a Thanksgiving night showcase (which will feature Cincinnati and Baltimore this year), and flexible scheduling to ensure competitive matchups every week down the stretch. The 2025 season will start on SNF with a bang as NBC announced on Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles will raise the banner for their Super Bowl LIX win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4th.

🚨 EAGLES VS. COWBOYS TO KICK OFF THE 2025 SEASON 🚨#Kickoff2025 pic.twitter.com/PEHaVYvlxB — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2025

Key Matchups On Sunday Night Football In 2025

Week 1 will also feature a banger on the proper Sunday night debut of the package as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills face off in Orchard Park. In addition to being a rematch of last season's Divisional Round matchup, the contest also features a showdown between the last two NFL MVPs in Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

A highly-anticipated showdown comes in Week 6 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in a rematch of the 2023 Kickoff Game, which the Lions won to ruin the Chiefs' banner-raising night. Both teams were the top seeds in their respective conferences a year ago so the matchup could be a potential Super Bowl preview.

While a few surprise teams snuck onto the Sunday night schedule (namely the Giants in Week 3 and the Patriots in Week 5), this package relies on the tried and true ratings magnets of the league. Dallas and Kansas City were scheduled for three Sunday night games while Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Detroit, Minnesota, and San Francisco are among the teams to be placed on NBC twice.