Every Thursday Night Football game on the 2025 schedule

The NFL Schedule is out and Amazon Prime is back with another season of Thursday Night Football. After a few rough years of scheduling based primarily on division games, the NFL has made some noted changes to its broadcast contracts to improve the quality of Thursday night games, as evidenced by the 2025 schedule, which you can see below.

The Thursday night slate also includes what has become an annual tradition with a Black Friday special that sees the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a schedule designed to feature the league's top team from a year ago.

Key Matchups On Thursday Night Football In 2025

The other holiday affair on Prime Video comes on Christmas, which falls on a Thursday this year. While the NFL is committed to delivering games on Christmas every year going forward, Prime is the beneficiary since their regular broadcast slot is on Christmas night, where they will get to showcase a huge Chiefs-Broncos matchup in the AFC West.

The Thursday night slate will also get off to a strong start with a pair of highly competitive matchups in Weeks 2 and 3. Washington will travel to Green Bay in a matchup of NFC playoff teams from a year ago in Week 2, while the Bills and Dolphins will renew their heated AFC East rivalry in Orchard Park the following Thursday.

There is a heavy emphasis on division games on the Thursday night slate, with 10 of Amazon's 16 games featuring division rivalries. The NFL's decision to allow certain teams to double-dip means that a whopping 13 teams play a short week twice, enabling Amazon to essentially avoid getting the AFC South (Houston is the only team to play on Thursday night) and other perceived bad teams like New Orleans and Cleveland.