Everything Andy Reid said about Patrick Mahomes injury after Chiefs win
By Lior Lampert
Considering Patrick Mahomes got hurt and didn't finish the game, the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns is a net loss.
Mahomes went down roughly halfway through the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 21-7 victory in Cleveland. On a failed fourth-down conversion attempt, he got awkwardly crunched by two Browns defenders and appeared to be in visible pain afterward. The star quarterback limped back to the sideline before getting re-taped but ultimately didn't re-enter the contest.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is considered "week-to-week" due to a right ankle injury. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update during his postgame press conference that paints a slightly more optimistic picture.
Here's a look at everything Reid told reporters regarding Mahomes' health following the Chiefs improving to 13-1 on the year.
Everything Andy Reid said about Patrick Mahomes injury after Chiefs win
Reid prefaced his comments by saying Mahomes' ankle isn't broken, though it's sore. The former added that the Chiefs plan to take things "day by day" before expressing that the latter could've probably returned to the lineup. But because they were in firm control against the Browns, Kansas City elected to err cautiously with its franchise passer.
So, by the sound of it, Mahomes and the Chiefs dodged a massive bullet. Nonetheless, the two-time NFL MVP was spotted leaving the locker room on a cart en route to the X-ray room. With that in mind, he and Kansas City aren't entirely out of the woods yet.
"[Mahomes] will get started on the rehab part of it ... we'll have to see how he does down the road here," Reid voiced (h/t KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs).
For whatever it's worth, Mahomes downplayed the matter. Like Reid, he feels the ailment wouldn't have kept him sidelined under "different circumstances." Still, the signal-caller noted that it's too early to tell.
Before exiting versus Cleveland, Mahomes completed 19-of-38 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. With the Chiefs set to play three games in 11 days to finish the regular season, it'll be interesting to see how the team proceeds. Between the schedule cluster and Kansas City being highly likely to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, his status is murky.