Everything Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni said after Eagles demolition of Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
By Quinn Everts
The Philadelphia Eagles left no doubt.
After heartbreak in the Super Bowl two years ago, and an early playoff exit last year, the Eagles rolled through the NFC East, then plowed through the NFL Playoffs, then completed perhaps the greatest season in team history with a 40-22 thrashing of the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Jalen Hurts is now a legend in Philadelphia — no matter what he does the rest of his career, he has etched himself into Eagles lore permanently.
Detractors have waited for their chance to jump on Hurts, itching for a reason to proclaim that he's not capable of getting the job done. They'll never get that chance now, as Hurts will forever have "Super Bowl MVP" in front of his name.
Nick Sirianni says "All we wanted to do was win" in postgame interview
In his on-field interview with FOX, Sirianni said "We didn't really ever care what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions... all we wanted to do was win." Well, Nick, you did.
It might seem far-fetched, but at one point this season, Sirianni's seat was getting hot as the Eagles looked less than convincing in wins. But as Sirianni said — he didn't ever really care. Now he's a Super Bowl champion, joining Doug Pederson as the only coaches who can say they led the Philadelphia Eagles to the mountaintop.
Jalen Hurts press conference
"You don't do great things without the guys around you," Hurts said in his postgame press conference, giving credit to his teammates for the dominant, all-around victory.
On the entirety of Hurts' football journey, he said, "It's not normal. It's been a very unprecedented journey... It's always the beginning until it's the end."
Hurts isn't lying when he says his path is unprecedented — from being benched in a National Championship game in college, to losing the Super Bowl two years ago, then finally breaking through in Super Bowl 59, Hurts has stayed the course, even when the roads were bumpy. "It means a lot."
Regarding if he'll change his phone screen — which has been a picture of Hurts standing in the confetti that fell after Philadelphia lost Super Bowl 57 — Hurts said, "I don't know. Maybe it's something that needs to stay there, so I can come back here."
As a closing statement, Hurts repeated, "It's only the beginning until it's the end," then added that "The end ain't coming anytime soon."
Nick Sirianni press conference
It might feel like a lifetime ago, but at one point this season, there were questions about Sirianni's job security.
"We just stuck to our process," Nick Sirianni said about the change from before the bye week to after it, adding, "At the end of the day, you saw this team embrace adversity. It's hard to say that when you won 16 of your last 17, but there was adversity."
Getting past that adversity was a team effort — something Sirianni hammered home in his presser.
"Long story short, you can't be great without the greatness of others," the Eagles coach said about the Eagles run. The man who led that effort was Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who Sirianni said, "...just keeps getting better. He knows how to win. He does a great job of being able to block out all the outside noise," Sirianni said about his quarterback. "Jalen is special. You know, the criticism blows my mind."
That criticism Sirianni mentions is definitely real, and Hurts blocked it out about as well as a player can on the biggest stage. His prize? A Super Bowl ring.
"Him and this team are world champs forever."
Philadelphia headed to the locker room up 24-0. On the mood at halftime of the Super Bowl, Sirianni said that he told his team to, "Be ready for anything. You know, be ready for different, exotic things," referencing the risks Andy Reid is willing to take when calling plays.
Philly was ready for anything in the second half, and at no point did it look like Kansas City had a run coming. Sirianni had his team prepared, and they responded with one of the most convincing Super Bowl wins in recent memory.