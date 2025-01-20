Everything Josh Allen and Sean McDermott said after Bills' big win over the Ravens
By Luke Norris
Despite boasting a perfect 9-0 record at home, the Buffalo Bills were slight underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens heading into Sunday night's Divisional Round matchup at Highmark Stadium.
But behind a balanced and efficient attack from Josh Allen and the offense and a defensive effort that forced the Ravens into three turnovers, two of which were committed by Lamar Jackson, the Bills escaped with a 27-25 victory, thus setting up yet another showdown with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
The Ravens, of course, had a chance to tie the game with just over 90 seconds remaining after cutting the deficit to two when Jackson hit Isaiah Likely with a 24-yard touchdown pass.
But on the two-point conversion attempt, Mark Andrews, who lost a fumble for just the second time in his career on Baltimore's previous drive, couldn't secure a short pass from Jackson at the goal line.
The Ravens still had a chance to get the ball back, but once Rasul Douglas fell on Justin Tucker's onside kick attempt and Ty Johnson scampered 17 yards for a first down on the first play of the ensuing possession, Bills Mafia could finally rejoice in their team's first Divisional Round victory in four years, which came against these same Ravens.
There was obviously plenty to talk about following this victory, so let's dive into some of the comments made by Allen and head coach Sean McDermott in the aftermath.
Josh Allen called out the Bills' critics in his postgame interview and praised his teammates in the locker room
Following Buffalo's victory, Allen, who failed to throw a touchdown pass but still completed 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards and added 20 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, was quick to call out those who doubted the Bills in his on-field interview with CBS.
"All year, this team has heard, 'We got no talent. We're too small. We can't stop the run. We're not good enough to compete,'" Allen said. "We just put our head down and worked hard. I'm so proud of our defense. I'm so proud of our offense and special teams. What a complete win."
The NFL MVP candidate continued to praise the roster as a whole when addressing his teammates in the locker room.
"Hey, it takes everybody, right? It takes f----- everybody," Allen said. "I'm so f------ proud of you guys. I'm so proud of everyone in this room. You are here for a reason. And don't forget that. It takes every single one of us. We're not done yet."
Allen, who evened his career record against Lamar Jackson at 3-3, is now set for his ninth career matchup with Patrick Mahomes, against whom he's gone 4-4. All four of those victories, however, have come in the regular season, with Mahomes owning one regular-season win and a 3-0 edge in the playoffs.
So, when Allen says things like, "We're not done yet," there's undoubtedly some extra meaning behind it.
Sean McDermott spoke on shutting down Derrick Henry and winning the turnover battle
Coming into this matchup, one of the big concerns for the Bills was whether they could shut down Derrick Henry, who rushed for 199 yards in Baltimore's Week 4 win over Buffalo and had averaged 158.3 yards in his last four outings.
On Sunday, though, the Bills held the five-time Pro Bowler to 84 yards. And McDermott was absolutely elated and, like Allen, had no problem calling out critics of his defense afterward.
"Our guys heard it all week long. We're not big enough. We're not strong enough. We're not talented enough," McDermott said.
"Whatever it is, they heard it. We did, I think in the first half, a pretty darn good job. The second half, he got rolling a little bit. He's going to pop some runs, and when he gets that momentum going, he's hard to stop. But even there, I think we could have done things better fundamentally."
McDermott is correct in his assessment that the Bills could have done some things better from an overall standpoint. While they held Henry in check for the most part, Buffalo still allowed Baltimore to rack up 416 total yards of offense.
However, they were able to offset plenty of that damage by forcing the aforementioned three turnovers. And with Allen and the offense recording zero giveaways for the 12th time during this campaign, which is the most in a season in NFL history (regular and postseason), McDermott acknowledged just how much winning that battle mattered to the outcome.
"It's big. Our guys get a chance to watch some of these playoff games because we played the last two Sundays, and so you're able to watch some of the games before our games, and you're seeing games decided rather quickly when the ball is not taken care of," McDermott said.
He was also quick to praise defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and the rest of his defensive staff.
"The defensive staff did a great job of putting a good plan together. We locked ourselves in a room; they locked themselves in a room for hours upon hours, trying to figure a plan out. And look, they got a lot of yards, but we were able to make it hard at times and take the ball away when we needed to," McDermott said.
The Bills also won the turnover battle in their 30-21 win over the Chiefs back in Week 11, and one would think they'll need to do so again this Sunday to get this franchise back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years.