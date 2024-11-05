Everything Patrick Mahomes said about ankle injury scare in Week 9 win vs. Buccaneers
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs managed to remain undefeated with a narrow 30-24 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three passing touchdowns for the first time this seaso, and his completion percentage of 77.3 was also his best of the season. Much of his success was aided by the emergence of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his second game since the Tennessee Titans traded him to Kansas City.
The Week 9 victory propelled the Chiefs to an 8-0 record, but the back-and-forth game brought plenty of frightful moments. Chiefs fans collectively held their breath after Mahomes appeared to go down with a non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter.
Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and found running back Samaje Perine for a 7-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 17-17 with 14:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. Mahomes took a seat on the field immediately after the play. and he was eventually helped to the sideline by the Chiefs training staff.
Patrick Mahomes downplays ankle injury after fourth quarter scare
Fans understandably assume the worst any time a player has to be helped off the field for a non-contact injury, but Mahomes was quickly cleared by doctors after a short stint in the medical tent. He returned to a roar from fans at Arrowhead Stadium and was seen jogging on the sidelines before returning to the field on Kansas City's following possession.
"I rolled the ankle," Mahomes told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "I rolled it last week, and when you roll it again it never feels good. But as I got some time, it started feeling better. We've got a short week, but we'll rehab it up and I'll be ready to go next week."
Mahomes initially suffered the ankle injury during the team's 27-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Although he was visibly limping after the play, he was able to remain in the game and didn't miss a snap.
Mahomes has dealt with ankle sprains throughout his career. He previously suffered a high ankle sprain in the AFC Divisional Round following the 2021 season, but he was able to battle through it and lead the Chiefs a Super Bowl championship.
Speaking of the aforementioned playoff injury, Mahomes said that this ankle injury suffered on Monday night was not as severe.
It sounds as though Mahomes will be fine heading into a huge AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos.