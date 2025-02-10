Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 59 parade for the Eagles
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl LIX champions!
Philadelphia has been waiting for this moment, finally avenging their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles defeated the three-time consecutive AFC winners 40-22, convincingly securing their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Moreover, a special all-around team performance brings the Lombardi Trophy to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since 2018.
Following an emphatic title victory, the Eagles and their fan base earned the right to party like it's 1999. And if the iconic celebration in 2018 is any indication, the Philadelphia contingent knows how to revel in the moment.
With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 parade details.
Notably, the parade timing remains in flux due to weather concerns. A storm is brewing and expected to yield "significant amounts" of snow in Philadelphia on Feb. 11, potentially up to four or five inches. So, barring any pleasant surprises from Mother Nature, the Eagles may not be marching down Broad Street until Wednesday of next week at the earliest.
Oddly enough, the elements were a factor after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Forecasts prompted Philly officials to delay the parade until the Thursday after their inaugural Super Bowl triumph.
Skip ahead to present day, and sleet is anticipated to linger in Philadelphia come Thursday. Given the circumstances, a Valentine's Day parade is ostensibly in the cards. Talk about a way to pay tribute to your significant other! Nevertheless, the streets will be flooded with green, regardless of when it happens. Yet, fans will presumably have to buy train tickets in advance if they want to attend the Eagles jamboree.
Due to traffic and high demand, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) required folks to purchase metro vouchers beforehand in 2018. However, the public transit authority hasn't officially announced how it plans to proceed for the 2025 festivities.
The Eagles kicked off their parade at 11 a.m. ET on Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. In other words, the parade began outside the club's home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field. The shindig extended past Philadelphia's City Hall and toward the Philadelphia Art Museum. From there, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce delivered an all-time speech in a Mummers suit.