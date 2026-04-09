Everything you’re not allowed to do at Augusta National during the Masters

In case you didn’t know, Augusta National is in an elite tier of its own. So elite that you enter a Narnia of sorts while not really being able to document it. Sure, you’re allowed disposable and digital cameras, but that’s only during the first three practice rounds. Nearly every other electronic device is banned from the grounds as a patron. What’s a patron? Well, you’re better off using that instead of fan when you’re at the Masters.

The list is exhaustive, but for good reason. The Masters isn’t just any golf tournament. It prides itself on class and elegance, while preserving the privacy nature of Augusta National. That’s why these items are prohibited — and I’m sure some will surprise you — but also what makes the Masters Tournament unlike any other golf tournament.

What is a patron?

To most everyone else around the country, people that attend the Masters are considered fans. To Augusta National, fans are called patrons. The term was coined by co-founder of Augusta National Golf Club, Clifford Roberts, and he used it to distinguish the spectators at the Masters because “they were more than butts in seats, but consumers of an experience,” according to a Golf Digest story.

It is an experience in deed and when it comes to a golf club like Augusta National, I wouldn’t expect anything else than a dignified name for people watching golf, specifically for the Masters.

No running at the Masters

Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Don’t let those impulsive thoughts win; you will not run while at Augusta National. Doing so will get you kicked out. You can speed walk, power walk, have a little pep in your step, any of the above are appropriate. Running is not. Don’t do it. The good thing is it can get crowded and there’s not much space to run anyway.

It may be tempting if you are rushing to the bathroom or concession stand, but just don’t. A speed walk at best is your safest move, I wouldn’t even jog; remember, this is the Masters.

No phones and no electronic devices at the Masters

Sometimes people say rules are meant to be broken, but when it comes to the Masters, you’d be wise to follow every single one to a “T”. If you don’t, you’ll not only get kicked out, but risk never getting into the lottery for tickets again. That’s why you shouldn’t even think about taking your phone with you. Don’t try to think you’ll sneak it in either, there’s a security checkpoint before you’re allowed in.

That goes for all electronic devices. Keep your laptop in your car — though the quaintness of Augusta National provides a one-of-a-kind work environment. No tablets, beepers, drones or anything that is considered an electronic device. It’s not worth trying to bring it in; you will get caught and you will have to return it to your car.

While there are no cellphones allowed on the property, you will have access to a phone if need be. The course has payphones, free to use for patrons since cellphones are prohibited. They’re usually located by bathrooms in a designated phone bank area. You better have the phone number memorized because if you want to use these phones, you won’t have access to your phonebook — unless you still carry a hard copy in 2026.

The policy is perfect because it forces patrons to truly be in the moment. The only way to know what goes on behind those walls is to see it for yourself, which is exactly how Augusta National intended for the Masters to be.

No music at the Masters

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after hitting a hole-in-one | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

There’s no such thing as getting bored at Augusta National Golf Club. You can’t listen to the radio or watch TV while on the grounds and no listening to music either. That’s right, when you go to the Masters, you’re all the way there. The outside world is shut out when you’re in Augusta.

No weapons allowed at the Masters

This goes without saying, but you won’t need to protect yourself while you’re at Augusta National Golf Club. No knives, no guns (even with a permit) or any weapon of any kind will be allowed. Again, security is tight there so realistically, it’s nearly impossible to sneak anything in. Leave the weapons at home or at the very least in your car … right next to your mobile phone.

No signs at the Masters

Oh the things patrons could get away with if they were allowed to have signs at the Masters. Just imagine Rory McIlroy getting ready to tee off and just behind him is an obnoxious sign – or even worse, in front of him as he’s trying to take his shot. It would ruin the moment. Truthfully, it would ruin the vibe of Augusta National. More importantly though, it would go against the members of Augusta National’s code, thus flags, signs or banners of any kind are prohibited.

No reserving seats at the Masters

Final round of the Masters Tournament. | Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

The Masters has a bit of an unspoken rule about reserving seats. While you can’t reserve seats in the grandstands scattered around the 18 holes — those are first come, first serve — you can reserve a spot with a folding chair you purchase at the pro shop on the grounds. Of course when the gates open, reserving your spot is first come, first serve, but you also can’t all-out sprint to your spot. That said, once you get to your spot, you can set up shop — one chair per patron — and then roam the course until you’re ready to return.

The caveat to that is any open seats are free to use until the owner comes back. That said, it’s an interesting perk of any patron that’s looking to get the best seat in the house.