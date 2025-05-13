Ex-Bills WR could be 49ers next red zone steal

There’s a pretty productive pass-catcher available for a team in need. And hevisited the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.



Gabe Davis was cut loose by the Jaguars last week. His former teammate with both Buffalo and Jacksonville, center Mitch Morse (who announced his retirement in March), had a ringing endorsement for the five-year pro.

Absolute tone setter in the locker room and on the field. PERFECT culture guy. Played hurt all last year, didn’t complain about it once… having a tough time wrapping my head around this one. https://t.co/7fVKTge4aT — Mitch Morse (@mithenmor60) May 7, 2025

Wideout Gabe Davis is now on the open market

Davis was a fourth-round pick by the Bills in 2020, and made the most of his opportunities. In four seasons with Sean McDermott’s club, he totaled a combined 163 catches for 2,730 yards—an impressive 16.7 yards per reception—and 27 touchdowns in 64 regular-season contests. Of course, it was his performance in Buffalo’s memorable 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2021 AFC Divisional Playoffs, Davis hauled in eight passes for 201 yards and an NFL postseason four touchdown receptions. Those scores covered 18, 75, 27, and 19 yards, respectively.

Last offseason, the former Central Florida wideout inked a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. It looked like a solid acquisition for Jacksonville considering in each of Davis’s four seasons in Orchard Park, he reached the end zone a minimum of six times. However, he wound up playing in only 10 games. He suffered a torn meniscus in a Week 13 loss at Jacksonville, and finished 2024 with just 20 catches, good for 239 yards and two scores. All of those figures are career lows, as are the number of games played.

Hence, the club opted to release him with a post-June 1st designation.

Bringing in Davis won't be without competition. It's been reported that he’s off to see the New York Giants.

The Niners could certainly use him. For the second time, Kyle Shanahan’s club followed up a Super Bowl appearance with a last-place finish in the NFC West this past season. Quarterback Brock Purdy could certainly use a healthy Christian McCaffrey, while tight end George Kittle comes off a huge year.

What about Purdy’s wideout corps? Deebo Samuel is now a member of the Washington Commanders, and Brandon Aiyuk is still on the mend from his October knee injury. Last year’s first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and underrated Jauan Jennings are joined by free-agent pickup Demarcus Robinson and 2025 fourth rounder Jordan Watkins (Mississippi). A healthy Davis would be a big plus considering he knows his way to the end zone.