Ex-Broncos Pro Bowler still unsigned entering OTAs, but he won’t be returning

He may be on the wrong side of 30, but one would think Justin Simmons would be on an NFL roster by now. The former Boston College standout spent the bulk of his professional career starring for the Denver Broncos. After not being brought back on a new contract last offseason, he signed very late into the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. He was fine for Atlanta, but has effectively been replaced.

As far as the idea of him returning to Denver is concerned, that feels even less likely after how the 2025 NFL Draft manifested. Denver shockingly took former Texas star cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 20, instead of a skill-position player to help out Bo Nix. They let former North Carolina superstar running back Omarion Hampton fall to the division rival Los Angeles Chargers only two picks later...

While I think there is a way that Broncos head coach Sean Payton could be convinced to bring Simmons back into the building, keep in mind he is not Simmons' kingmaker. That would be his former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who just so happens to coordinate the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are an obvious fit, but I think there might be one more...

Simmons is a Boston College guy, and a former Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley may need some help.

Justin Simmons not likely to return to Denver Broncos or Atlanta Falcons

Truth be told, the longer Simmons remains unsigned, the more likely he may end up going back to either NFL team he has already played for. Clearly, by Denver drafting Barron and Atlanta taking former Notre Dame star Xavier Watts, they do not need a player of Simmons' caliber, or better yet price point, to come aboard right this instant. In time, they might but I like two other teams for him.

Again, Philadelphia is obvious because Fangio coordinates the defense. Not to say that he played for Hafley at Boston College, but that connection could bring Simmons to Titletown to suit up for the Green Bay Packers. What you have to remember is Hafley favors Simmons' side of the ball. The Packers also have to figure out what to do regarding Jaire Alexander's contract, as well as his health.

In my estimation, Simmons has a few more good years left in the tank. Admittedly, it is hard to tell because of the position he plays. If I were him, I would wait and see what contending team could be interested in him. Philadelphia feels like a no-brainer, but Green Bay feels like a probable playoff team as well. Denver is more likely than not to return. As for Atlanta, are they going to win 10 games again?

Simmons should have a place in this league, but he might be a late free-agent signing here on out.