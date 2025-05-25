Ex-Chiefs QB could face career reckoning after latest rumor

After spending a season backing up Patrick Mahomes, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz is ready for his next opportunity, ideally in a starting role. Wentz was a great teammate in Kansas City and an asset when the Chiefs needed him most. However, the lack of options available to him at this point in the offseason could limit his potential.

In the last week, Wentz has been linked to two teams: the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. The former seems unlikely, as the Steelers already signed one backup project in Mason Rudolph, a player they have plenty of familiarity with from his previous stint in Pittsburgh. Also, Aaron Rodgers still sounds likely to sign with the Steelers, if he plays at all this coming season.

As for the Saints, that's not the best option for Wentz. New Orleans has put off its rebuild long enough, and drafted Tyler Shough in the second round. Derek Carr's sudden retirement opens up a spot on the Saints depth chart for a proven veteran. Wentz may be the answer Kellen Moore is looking for. That being said, are we sure it's the best option for Wentz himself?

Carson Wentz should avoid the Saints despite starting potential

Beggars cannot be choosers, and at this point in the offseason Wentz will take a starting role however he can get it. That being said, the Saints don't offer Wentz a great opportunity. First, there's a good chance Shough or even Spencer Rattler could beat him out for the starting job. Moore owes Wentz nothing, and Wentz would be little more than a placeholder for the Saints as they find their quarterback of the future. Calls for his job would come early and often if he's as turnover-prone as we've seen in his past starting opportunities.

Second, New Orleans doesn't have many weapons. Chris Olave is a good-but-not-great wide receiver who is already on the trade block. As unlikely as it may sound, the Steelers have reportedly called the Saints about Olave, and those talks will only heat up as we near training camp.

If the option is available, Wentz would be best-served signing somewhere like Minnesota. Yes, the Vikings have JJ McCarthy in tow, but he's coming off a severe injury. If Wentz received any playing time in Kevin O'Connell's system – one of the most-praised quarterback whisperers in the sport – the best-case scenario could be receiving Sam Darnold money next offseason.

Trying and likely failing in New Orleans isn't the answer for Wentz, who doesn't have many takers so far this offseason.