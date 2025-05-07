Ex-Chiefs QB remaining unsigned proves Kansas City upgraded the roster

The 2024-25 Kansas City Chiefs were such a strange team. On the surface, the reigning two-time champs won 15 games and were by far the dominant force in the AFC. That said, it felt like the luckiest 15-win season in NFL history. Kansas City eked out so many one-score victories, leaning far too heavily on the clutch heroics of Patrick Mahomes.

When it came time for a real test in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs were outclassed. Never has Kansas City looked so hapless during the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. The defense made a concerted effort to contain Saquon Barkley, but conceded big play after big play to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The offense, meanwhile, stalled completely against the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant pass rush. They needed to upgrade across the board and, based on what's happened with Carson Wentz this offseason, it certainly seems like they have.

None of the aforementioned issues really matter for the backup quarterback position, but the Chiefs are attempting to patch over the few holes in their roster. Wentz carried the clipboard for Mahomes last season. Now, it's Gardner Minshew's turn. He arrives after a dour campaign with Kansas City's division foes in Las Vegas.

While Minshew ideally won't factor into another Chiefs Super Bowl run, it's important to establish contingency plans. And, based on how the market has unfolded elsewhere, it seems like Kansas City made the right move.

Carson Wentz remains without a contract as Chiefs move on with Gardner Minshew as QB2

Wentz appeared in three games and logged a single start for the Chiefs last season, completing 12-of-19 passes for 118 yards. He did not throw a single touchdown, nor an interception. He was, essentially, an afterthought, as all backup quarterbacks are in a perfect world. The Chiefs are never going to waver from Patrick Mahomes until he retires. The job of the QB2 in Kansas City is to blend into the background and help lead from the shadows until a moment of need arises.

There's no reason to think Wentz did anything wrong in Kansas City. A former No. 2 pick, it wasn't that long ago that Wentz was viewed as the next big thing at quarterback. He was the spearhead of Philly's first Super Bowl run in 2017. The Eagles went 11-2 with Wentz on the field and he finished third in MVP voting, only falling so far because of an injury.

Unfortunately, that injury opened the door for Nick Foles to take over and win a Super Bowl, which complicated the narrative around Wentz. He has never really recovered, physically or figuratively, from that brutal ACL tear.

Wentz's career post-Philly has been a series of de-escalating disappointments. Now he's pretty much a full-time backup, assuming he can even get a job. Wentz was tied to Cleveland once upon a time, but the Browns selected two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, traded for Kenny Pickett, and signed Joe Flacco (on top of rostering Deshaun Watson). The Steelers are going to sign Aaron Rodgers any day now. The Saints clearly believe in rookie Tyler Shough. Opportunities for Wentz are drying up.

At 32 years old, there's reason to believe Wentz still has something to offer a team in need, but he could end up waiting until an injury strikes midseason to actually wind up on a team. Not only are most starting QB gigs filled — a lot of backup roles are locked down, too.

The Chiefs made the right call with Minshew. Football is a business, and Minshew was in the Pro Bowl a year ago. He's not an everyday starter for a contender, but he can win enough games to keep a team's head above water in times of peril. If the Chiefs are unfortunate enough to suffer through a Mahomes injury, Minshew can feed the likes of Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown at a satisfactory level.