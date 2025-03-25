Carson Wentz-Browns chatter could prevent an Eagles coming-of-age storyline

The Cleveland Browns continue to cycle through the saddest QB market in ages. It's unclear what exactly Andrew Berry plans to do after dropping a historic bag on Myles Garrett's doorstep, but Cleveland's current option, singular, is Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson, among the worst QB's in football, is still recovering from a double-torn Achilles. It's pretty bleak.

Thankfully for Cleveland fans, Aaron Rodgers does not appear to be on the table. For football's most tortured fanbase, there is at least that slim silver lining. The QBs that are connected to Cleveland, however, aren't much more appealing. Names like Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, and Carson Wentz continue to swirl in the rumor mill.

If the Browns are going to throw away another season on a veteran retread, is the best option somehow... Carson Wentz? Maybe, maybe not. Most folks will point to Kirk Cousins, but after 29 turnovers in 14 games, I'd caution against expecting much from the 36-year-old. Russ is a known commodity at this point. Wentz, for all his weird baggage and strange career turns, still offers the faint talent of a former No. 2 overall pick.

That said, Cleveland's interest in Wentz could stand in the way of a far more interesting landing spot for the 32-year-old. Wentz's days of regular starting are (probably) over, but he's still a nice backup. Should he perhaps go back to where it all started?

Eagles could turn to former Pro Bowl QB and Super Bowl champ Carson Wentz as Jalen Hurts' backup

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football top to bottom. Howie Roseman made some tough cuts this offseason, but Philly still stands above the rest as the reigning Super Bowl champs and the current favorites to win it in 2025. This team has depth across the board and star talent out the wazoo, plus Roseman is the best drafter in the NFL. It's the kind of organization a vet looking to add a ring to his collection ought to consider.

Wentz signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason with that very goal in mind: ride Patrick Mahomes' coattails to a Super Bowl. Might the former Eagles star turned castoff want a second chance in the City of Brotherly Love? The Eagles need a new QB2 after trading Pickett to the Browns. Love him or hate him, Wentz is one of the top QBs on the market.

It's a fascinating hypothetical. It's a bit hard to imagine Wentz letting bygones be bygones — his exit from Philly was less than smooth — but it makes all the sense in the world on paper. He'd join an established contender with one of the best supporting casts in football. If he did need to step in and start in a pinch, he'd be throwing to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, with a stalwart O-line in front of him. Looking for run support? Saquon Barkely, the NFL's highest-paid RB, can provide it.

Wentz spent four years in Philadelphia. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, his second NFL campaign. That put him on the fast track to stardom. Folks thought he was the future of Eagles football. Then, he got hurt in the final weeks of the season, thrusting no-name backup Nick Foles into the spotlight. We know what happened. Philly Special. All that fun stuff. Foles won Super Bowl MVP as Wentz stood in street clothes on the sideline. Suddenly Foles was an Eagles legend and Wentz was an afterthought.

He eventually took over the offense again, but two years later, an injured and struggling Wentz gave way to Jalen Hurts. The Oklahoma product took the opportunity in stride and ran away with the starting gig. Wentz was in Indianapolis a few months later. The season after that, he was a backup in DC. His career was never quite the same after that fateful knee injury in 2017.

If Wentz wanted to repair burnt bridges with a hostile Eagles fanbase and position himself for another Super Bowl run — he has technically watched Philly win the Lombardi from the sideline twice now, once on each side of the matchup — the Eagles are the logical landing spot. With all due respect to Cleveland, is wrenching a starting job away from Kenny Pickett and winning four games really a worthwhile endeavor? Why not win 14 games, put on a good face, and join a true winner?

This won't happen, but man... it sure would be something.