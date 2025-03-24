Myles Garrett could have everything to do with why Browns want Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns very much have accepted they have to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. They decided to pay Myles Garrett one of the most expensive contracts for a non-quarterback.

They need a quarterback and right now, Kenny Pickett won’t cut it. Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers would simply stop the bleeding for a year and not really progress this team like they need it.

Which means they will essentially be left with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 pick. Not a bad choice. But Garrett might have everything to do with why the Browns are left with no other option, per The Athletic.

Garrett handcuffed this organization when he essentially said he was done with losing and then promptly demanding a trade. The Browns were able to appease him with a lucrative contract, but it also might have come with some influence on how the Browns should draft.

Maybe Garrett had talks with Andrew Berry and is set on Shedeur Sanders either way. Garrett might have more influence in how the Browns move forward, which could mean Sanders is who they’re eyeing

Myles Garrett may be sold Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns have to continue to appease him

If Garrett is pitching to the Browns to draft Shedeur Sanders, I must say it’s quite contradictory. Not too long ago, Garrett said he’s ready to start winning in Cleveland. Drafting a rookie quarterback halts the whole contending thing for a few years.

Garrett doesn’t have too many years left, high productive years at that. Maybe with the more than $120 million guaranteed he got with his latest contract extension was enough to make him forget how long a rebuild will take with a rookie quarterback in Cleveland.

Sure the Browns could get on a fast track like the Houston Texans or the Washington Commanders, but there’s a slight difference in the Browns situation. They also have a $235 million mistake nursing a twice-torn Achilles tendon.

The Browns don’t have the cap freedom to do what most teams with a top-5 pick do. Which means Garrett is delusional or has accepted his Hall of Fame worthy career won’t mean much without a championship.

No pass rusher has been as destructive as Garrett since he’s entered the league and he has just one playoff win to show for it. The Browns have started 20 quarterbacks since 2017. For context, the Houston Texans are the youngest franchise in the NFL at 23 years old.

Sanders isn’t going to come into the NFL and completely change the Browns. Yet, Garrett is sold that things could be different with Sanders.