Ex-UNLV QB Matthew Sluka finds new home after leaving Rebels over NIL dispute
Matthew Sluka rattled the college football world just three games into the season when he quit UNLV, redshirted this past season and darted for the transfer portal. All over an NIL dispute that was probably Sluka’s fault to begin with.
Since he left the team in September, all questions circled around where Sluka would land with quarterbacks always a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Well we have our answer.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Sluka has committed to James Madison and will be reunited with his coach at Holy Cross, Bob Chesney. But it doesn’t mean he’ll be starting right away.
Sluka created havoc when he caused an NIL dispute to affect his play on the field. And now he could be causing a quarterback logjam with the Dukes. Alonza Barnett III has two more years of eligibility and led JMU to a 9-4 season and a Boca Raton Bowl win over Western Kentucky.
James Madison has a quarterback problem in more ways than one with Matt Sluka committing to the Dukes
Sluka could create more problems than necessary for the Dukes next season. He committed with the chance to play for the coach that helped turn him from an FCS star to an FBS quarterback.
But just because of their familiarity with each other, it doesn’t mean he’s going to start day one. Though his chances increased with Barnett dealing with a knee injury he suffered at the end of the season, Chesney could risk disrupting JMU’s success in his first season.
JMU also added Cam Coleman, an FCS quarterback transfer, as well. Which means he either likes drama or Barnett’s health for the 2025 season is in jeopardy. Either way, adding Sluka is probably more of an insurance plan.
If Barnett is healthy to start next season, it will be a hectic season for JMU when it comes to their quarterback. Benching Barnett after he threw for almost 2,600 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions just doesn’t make sense. He also ran for 448 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sluka has a new team and has a chance to finally show why he was a sought after transfer following his last season at Holy Cross in 2023. But if last year was any indication, it’s going to create some drama.
Although this time, it probably won’t be over NIL money. It will probably be about him starting if Barnett is healthy for the season opener.