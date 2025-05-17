Fansided

F1 at Imola: Qualifying results, starting grid after 2 big crashes, tire gambles

It's papaya back on top.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Qualifying | Kym Illman/GettyImages

It's looking like Oscar Piastri's to lose these days.

Piastri took pole for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, pipping Max Verstappen by just a few hundredths of a second.

It was a messy session, specifically in Q1, where Yuki Tsunoda went off at turn 6, causing his car to flip as it hit the barriers.

Then, in the closing moments of Q1, Franco Colapinto, on debut for Alpine in place of Jack Doohan, went off in between turns 3 and 4 when his car clipped the grass.

To add to the messiness, the period between the crash and the red flag, which ended the first session, caused some controversy. Ollie Bearman appeared to put in a time to get him into Q2 right at the buzzer, knocking out Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. Drivers sat around for an extended amount of time trying to figure out who would get the go-ahead to advance, and even with seconds to go, it didn't seem clear. Eventually, Bearman's time was disallowed and Bortoleto continued on.

It was a brutal Q2 for Italy as a whole: Both Ferrari cars and Italy's own Kimi Antonelli knocked out. Ferrari's pace looked poor, as their 2025 outlook continues to get bleaker.

Q3 saw a rough effort from Lando Norris, leaving it to be Piastri vs. Verstappen vs. George Russell, who took a gamble on the mediums. It was a move inspired by Aston Martin doing the same thing in Q2, which worked out well for Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Russell put up an impressive lap just over a tenth out on the mediums, but it was ultimately Piastri taking his third pole of 2025 as he seeks to extend his championship advantage.

The grand prix gets going Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern in the U.S., 2 p.m. in London.

Emilia Romagna Qualifying Results/Starting Grid

Position

Driver

Team

Time/Final Session

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

1:14.670

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

+0.034

3

George Russell

Mercedes

+0.137

4

Lando Norris

McLaren

+0.292

5

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

+0.761

6

Carlos Sainz

Williams

+0.762

7

Alex Albon

Williams

+0.803

8

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

+0.911

9

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

+1.076

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

+1.117

11

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

Knocked out in Q2 by +0.099

12

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Knocked out in Q2 by +0.260

13

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

Knocked out in Q2 by +0.267

14

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

Knocked out in Q2 by +0.755

15

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

Knocked out in Q2 - No time (crash)

16

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

Knocked out in Q1 by +0.123

17

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

Knocked out in Q1 by +0.262

18

Esteban Ocon

Haas

Knocked out in Q1 by +0.357

19

Oliver Bearman

Haas

Knocked out in Q1 by +0.662

20

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

Knocked out in Q1 - No time (crash)

Home/F1