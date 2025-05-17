F1 at Imola: Qualifying results, starting grid after 2 big crashes, tire gambles

It's looking like Oscar Piastri's to lose these days.
Piastri took pole for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, pipping Max Verstappen by just a few hundredths of a second.
It was a messy session, specifically in Q1, where Yuki Tsunoda went off at turn 6, causing his car to flip as it hit the barriers.
Then, in the closing moments of Q1, Franco Colapinto, on debut for Alpine in place of Jack Doohan, went off in between turns 3 and 4 when his car clipped the grass.
To add to the messiness, the period between the crash and the red flag, which ended the first session, caused some controversy. Ollie Bearman appeared to put in a time to get him into Q2 right at the buzzer, knocking out Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. Drivers sat around for an extended amount of time trying to figure out who would get the go-ahead to advance, and even with seconds to go, it didn't seem clear. Eventually, Bearman's time was disallowed and Bortoleto continued on.
It was a brutal Q2 for Italy as a whole: Both Ferrari cars and Italy's own Kimi Antonelli knocked out. Ferrari's pace looked poor, as their 2025 outlook continues to get bleaker.
Q3 saw a rough effort from Lando Norris, leaving it to be Piastri vs. Verstappen vs. George Russell, who took a gamble on the mediums. It was a move inspired by Aston Martin doing the same thing in Q2, which worked out well for Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.
Russell put up an impressive lap just over a tenth out on the mediums, but it was ultimately Piastri taking his third pole of 2025 as he seeks to extend his championship advantage.
The grand prix gets going Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern in the U.S., 2 p.m. in London.
Emilia Romagna Qualifying Results/Starting Grid
Position
Driver
Team
Time/Final Session
1
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
1:14.670
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
+0.034
3
George Russell
Mercedes
+0.137
4
Lando Norris
McLaren
+0.292
5
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
+0.761
6
Carlos Sainz
Williams
+0.762
7
Alex Albon
Williams
+0.803
8
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
+0.911
9
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
+1.076
10
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
+1.117
11
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Knocked out in Q2 by +0.099
12
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Knocked out in Q2 by +0.260
13
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Knocked out in Q2 by +0.267
14
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
Knocked out in Q2 by +0.755
15
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
Knocked out in Q2 - No time (crash)
16
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Knocked out in Q1 by +0.123
17
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
Knocked out in Q1 by +0.262
18
Esteban Ocon
Haas
Knocked out in Q1 by +0.357
19
Oliver Bearman
Haas
Knocked out in Q1 by +0.662
20
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
Knocked out in Q1 - No time (crash)