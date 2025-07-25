F1 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying results: Piastri humbles the field, 3 shock early exits

The sprint format is back in Belgium this weekend, meaning sprint qualifying on a Friday. And it was all Oscar Piastri at the top.

After nearly being eliminated in the second qualifying session, Piastri posted a massive time on the field in the final go-around. He'll lead the field in the sprint race Saturday, with qualifying for the grand prix to follow.

Here's what happened in the speedy sprint quali session.

Q1: Antonelli, Hamilton have shocking sessions

Lewis Hamilton and the man who took his seat at Mercedes had a Friday to forget.

Antonelli spun around exiting Stavelot, kicking up gravel for his troubles, meaning he had an all-or-nothing lap to come.

In those closing seconds, Hamilton, who was in danger of elimination, spun his car around coming into the final chicane.

Hamilton would park up off-track just ahead of the finish line, bringing out yellow flags and harming some drivers' laps, since they had to slow down for him.

Nico Hulkenberg couldn't carry over the momentum from his podium to sprint qualifying, while Alex Albon posted his worst starting grid spot of the season.

Q2: Track evolution means shocking results

SQ2 was absolute chaos, with drivers one would expect to be fighting for the bubble putting up some of the best times.

Esteban Ocon finished third, Gabriel Bortoleto fifth, and Ollie Bearman was seventh.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri snuck through in 10th while George Russell was eliminated in 13th, his first grid slot lower than fifth in 2025 on pace (only Monaco was lower, but that was due to a technical failure).

Aston Martin showed promise earlier, but took the bottom two spots. Yuki Tsunoda continued his poor pace as well.

Q3: Piastri establishes dominance, Haas looks handy

It wasn't even close in the end in SQ3.

Sprint qualifying's odd format means teams sit in the garage for most of the session and have one shot for pole.

Piastri dashed anyone's dreams of usurping him, posting a time a half-second quicker than Max Verstappen in second and six tenths over his teammate.

Esteban Ocon was the biggest surprise, riding a quick first sector to a P5, his best effort with Haas and highest grid spot since Brazil last year with Alpine (P4). Teammate Ollie Bearman's P7 was his highest grid spot in a Haas, and ties his career high (2024 Saudi Arabia, but with Ferrari).

Sprint format returns Saturday - How to watch

The grid sets the order for Saturday's sprint race, which is fractionally shorter than the grand prix and does not require a pit stop.

Qualifying for the grand prix will follow Saturday's sprint race. Times and how to watch can be found here.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix sprint qualifying results