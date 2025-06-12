F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2024: Race date, start time, qualifying and full TV schedule

Formula 1 is back this weekend what is shaping up to be the final time the series does its back-and-forth crossing of the Atlantic Ocean from Spain to Canada and then back to Europe.

The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is Sunday, with practice and qualifying Friday and Saturday.

The 2026 F1 schedule came out this week, showing that the Canadian race will move to May, which benefits the teams because the European leg will go off without interruptions.

As things stand now, in just over a month, F1 goes from the U.S., to three European races, then back over the Atlantic to Canada and then once again back to Europe, starting in Austria.

For 2026, Canada will follow Miami, and then teams will fly to Europe for Monaco, and will remain on the continent uninterrupted from June-September.

Here is how and when you can watch the Canadian Grand Prix's five sessions live on TV (or streaming).

What is the weekend format for the Canadian Grand Prix?

Canada will bring the traditional F1 weekend format -- the next sprint weekend isn't until late-July in Belgium.

This means Friday will feature Full Practice 1 and Full Practice 2, Full Practice 3 and Qualifying on Saturday, and the 70-lap grand prix on Sunday.

Where can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The grand prix will air on ABC, while FP3 and qualifying will be live on ESPN2 and FP1 and FP2 air on ESPNU.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

When does the Canadian Grand Prix's race, qualifying and practices start in North America? (SCROLL FOR MORE)

Eastern Time (New York, NY/

Montreal, QC, Canada) Central Time (Chicago, IL) Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ) Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

3 p.m. FRIDAY

2 p.m. FRIDAY

1 p.m. FRIDAY

11 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

2 p.m. SATURDAY

1 p.m. SATURDAY

12 p.m. SATURDAY

10 a.m. Race SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

1 p.m. SUNDAY

12 p.m. SUNDAY

11 a.m. SUNDAY

10 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m.

When does the Canadian Grand Prix's race, qualifying and practices start in Europe?

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

6:30 p.m. FRIDAY

7:30 p.m. FRIDAY

8:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

10 p.m. FRIDAY

11 p.m. SATURDAY

12 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

5:30 p.m. SATURDAY

6:30 p.m. SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

9 p.m. SATURDAY

10 p.m. SATURDAY

11 p.m. Race SUNDAY

7 p.m. SUNDAY

8 p.m. SUNDAY

9 p.m.

When does the Canadian Grand Prix's race, qualifying and practices start in Australia/Oceania? (scroll right to see more)

Perth, Austalia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) Full Practice 1 SATURDAY

1:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 SATURDAY

5 a.m. SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. Full Practice 3 SUNDAY

12:30 a.m. SUNDAY

2 a.m. SUNDAY

2:30 a.m. SUNDAY

4:30 a.m. Qualifying SUNDAY

4 a.m. SUNDAY

5:30 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. Race MONDAY

2 a.m. MONDAY

3:30 a.m. MONDAY

4 a.m. MONDAY

6 a.m.

When is the next race after this weekend?

F1 takes a week off before heading back to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29.