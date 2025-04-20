As F1 heads to an off week before the Miami Grand Prix, it's a good time to look back at how the grid is doing through five races (and one sprint!).

In F1, teammate battles are the ultimate test, since its the only situation where two drivers have equal machinery.

Below, you will see the head-to-head results for the five grands prix, plus the single sprint race. The "overall" number combines those six results together.

McLaren (Oscar Piastri vs. Lando Norris)

GRAND PRIX: Piastri 3-2 over Norris

SPRINT RACE: Piastri 1-0 over Norris

OVERALL: Piastri 4-2

POINTS: Piastri 99-89 over Norris

Mercedes (George Russell vs. Kimi Antonelli)

GRAND PRIX: Russell 5-0 over Antonelli

SPRINT: Russell 1-0 over Antonelli

OVERALL: Russell 6-0

POINTS: Russell 73-38 over Antonelli

Red Bull (Max Verstappen vs. Yuki Tsunoda, formerly Max Verstappen vs. Liam Lawson)

GRAND PRIX: Verstappen 5-0

- 3-0 vs. Tsunoda

- 2-0 vs. Lawson

SPRINT: Verstappen 1-0 over Lawson

- Tsunoda has not driven in a sprint weekend with Red Bull in 2025

OVERALL: Verstappen 3-0 over Tsunoda, Verstappen 3-0 over Lawson

POINTS (total for season): Verstappen 87-5 over Tsunoda

Ferrari (Charles Leclerc vs. Lewis Hamilton)

GRAND PRIX: Leclerc 4-0 over Hamilton (both cars DQed in China GP)

SPRINT: Hamilton 1-0 over Leclerc

OVERALL: Leclerc 4-1

POINTS: Leclerc 47-31 over Hamilton

Williams (Alex Albon vs. Carlos Sainz)

GRAND PRIX: Albon 4-1 over Sainz

SPRINT: Albon 1-0 over Sainz

OVERALL: Albon 5-1

POINTS: Albon 20-5 over Sainz

Haas (Esteban Ocon vs. Ollie Bearman)

GRAND PRIX: Ocon 3-2 over Bearman

SPRINT: Bearman 1-0 over Ocon

OVERALL: 3-3 Tie

POINTS: Ocon 14-6 over Bearman

Racing Bulls (Liam Lawson vs. Isack Hadjar, formerly Yuki Tsunoda vs. Isack Hadjar)

GRAND PRIX: Hadjar v. Lawson: 3-0 Lawson

Tsunoda v. Hadjar: Tie 1-1

SPRINT: Tsunoda 1-0 over Hadjar

Hadjar and Lawson haven't participated in a sprint weekend as teammates

OVERALL: Hadjar over Lawson 3-0, Tsunoda over Hadjar 2-1

POINTS (total for season): Hadjar 5-0 over Lawson

Aston Martin (Fernando Alonso vs. Lance Stroll)

GRAND PRIX: Alonso 3-2 over Stroll

SPRINT: Stroll 1-0 over Alonso

OVERALL: Tie 3-3

POINTS: Stroll 10-0 over Alonso

Alpine (Pierre Gasly vs. Jack Doohan)

GRAND PRIX: Gasly 3-2 over Doohan (Gasly DQed in China)

SPRINT: Gasly 1-0 over Doohan

OVERALL: Gasly 4-2

POINTS: Gasly 6-0 over Doohan

Kick Sauber (Nico Hulkenberg vs. Gabriel Bortoleto)

GRAND PRIX: Hulkenberg 3-2 (Hulkenberg DQed in Bahrain)

SPRINT: Bortoleto 1-0 over Hulkenberg

OVERALL: Tie 3-3

POINTS: Hulkenberg 6-0 over Bortoleto

Overall driver grand prix/sprint head-to-head leaderboard