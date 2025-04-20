As F1 heads to an off week before the Miami Grand Prix, it's a good time to look back at how the grid is doing through five races (and one sprint!).
In F1, teammate battles are the ultimate test, since its the only situation where two drivers have equal machinery.
To see the qualifying head-to-heads after Saudi Arabia, check that out here.
Below, you will see the head-to-head results for the five grands prix, plus the single sprint race. The "overall" number combines those six results together.
McLaren (Oscar Piastri vs. Lando Norris)
GRAND PRIX: Piastri 3-2 over Norris
SPRINT RACE: Piastri 1-0 over Norris
OVERALL: Piastri 4-2
POINTS: Piastri 99-89 over Norris
Mercedes (George Russell vs. Kimi Antonelli)
GRAND PRIX: Russell 5-0 over Antonelli
SPRINT: Russell 1-0 over Antonelli
OVERALL: Russell 6-0
POINTS: Russell 73-38 over Antonelli
Red Bull (Max Verstappen vs. Yuki Tsunoda, formerly Max Verstappen vs. Liam Lawson)
GRAND PRIX: Verstappen 5-0
- 3-0 vs. Tsunoda
- 2-0 vs. Lawson
SPRINT: Verstappen 1-0 over Lawson
- Tsunoda has not driven in a sprint weekend with Red Bull in 2025
OVERALL: Verstappen 3-0 over Tsunoda, Verstappen 3-0 over Lawson
POINTS (total for season): Verstappen 87-5 over Tsunoda
Ferrari (Charles Leclerc vs. Lewis Hamilton)
GRAND PRIX: Leclerc 4-0 over Hamilton (both cars DQed in China GP)
SPRINT: Hamilton 1-0 over Leclerc
OVERALL: Leclerc 4-1
POINTS: Leclerc 47-31 over Hamilton
Williams (Alex Albon vs. Carlos Sainz)
GRAND PRIX: Albon 4-1 over Sainz
SPRINT: Albon 1-0 over Sainz
OVERALL: Albon 5-1
POINTS: Albon 20-5 over Sainz
Haas (Esteban Ocon vs. Ollie Bearman)
GRAND PRIX: Ocon 3-2 over Bearman
SPRINT: Bearman 1-0 over Ocon
OVERALL: 3-3 Tie
POINTS: Ocon 14-6 over Bearman
Racing Bulls (Liam Lawson vs. Isack Hadjar, formerly Yuki Tsunoda vs. Isack Hadjar)
GRAND PRIX: Hadjar v. Lawson: 3-0 Lawson
Tsunoda v. Hadjar: Tie 1-1
SPRINT: Tsunoda 1-0 over Hadjar
Hadjar and Lawson haven't participated in a sprint weekend as teammates
OVERALL: Hadjar over Lawson 3-0, Tsunoda over Hadjar 2-1
POINTS (total for season): Hadjar 5-0 over Lawson
Aston Martin (Fernando Alonso vs. Lance Stroll)
GRAND PRIX: Alonso 3-2 over Stroll
SPRINT: Stroll 1-0 over Alonso
OVERALL: Tie 3-3
POINTS: Stroll 10-0 over Alonso
Alpine (Pierre Gasly vs. Jack Doohan)
GRAND PRIX: Gasly 3-2 over Doohan (Gasly DQed in China)
SPRINT: Gasly 1-0 over Doohan
OVERALL: Gasly 4-2
POINTS: Gasly 6-0 over Doohan
Kick Sauber (Nico Hulkenberg vs. Gabriel Bortoleto)
GRAND PRIX: Hulkenberg 3-2 (Hulkenberg DQed in Bahrain)
SPRINT: Bortoleto 1-0 over Hulkenberg
OVERALL: Tie 3-3
POINTS: Hulkenberg 6-0 over Bortoleto
Overall driver grand prix/sprint head-to-head leaderboard
- Russell 6-0 over Antonelli
- Verstappen 3-0 over Tsunoda
- Verstappen 3-0 over Lawson
- Hadjar 3-0 over Lawson
- Albon 5-1 over Sainz
- Leclerc 4-1 over Hamilton
- Tsunoda 2-1 over Hadjar
- Piastri 4-2 over Norris
- Gasly 4-2 over Doohan
- Ocon/Bearman 3-3 tie
- Stroll/Alonso 3-3 tie
- Bortoleto/Hulkenberg 3-3 tie