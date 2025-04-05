F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying: Starting grid, biggest surprises and disappointments

In any situation, any session, your best bet is to not count out Max Verstappen. As the F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying got underway going into the weekend, that became as clear as ever before.

Max Verstappen gets pole No. 41

Verstappen came from seemingly out of nowhere to interrupt a McLaren front row lockout, beating Lando Norris for pole by 12 milliseconds for the top grid spot at Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen's dominance over the past few years made his race/pole winning reactions a bit dull and business-as-usual, but he was clearly over the moon about his accomplishment.

Lawson outqualifies Tsunoda, Hadjar best of the rest

The biggest narrative going into Saturday was just how good Yuki Tsunoda could be on debut for Red Bull, and if the less demanding Racing Bulls would allow Liam Lawson to improve.

For Tsunoda, he got out of Q1, something Lawson never did, but in Q2, both Lawson and Tsunoda would be eliminated. Lawson put up a time just under a tenth faster than Tsunoda, and the duo will start with no one in between them.

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar has quietly put up two monster performances in a row in qualifying. He will line up Sunday in the top spot amongst drivers not racing for the "top four" teams. He's now qualified seventh in back-to-back grand prix.

Bearman shines

Speaking of impressive work in midfield machinery...

Ollie Bearman, fresh off a P8 finish in China, has put those early season woes behind him, it seems. A Q3 appearance, putting you eight grid spots ahead of your far more experienced teammate will do that.

Disappointing days: Hamilton, Sainz, Stroll

Lewis Hamilton didn't have a poor day, but sitting three-tenths behind his teammate isn't an ideal result.

Carlos Sainz missed Q3 again while his teammate Alex Albon made it, and he now finds himself back in 15th for impeding Lewis Hamilton. His first month at Williams hasn't been easy.

Lance Stroll, after some decent results to start 2025, will start dead last Sunday.

Starting grid and how to watch

