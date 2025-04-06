Fansided

F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Results and updated standings as championship lead shrinks to 1 point

Here's how the championship fights stand as the grid embarks on the first tripleheader of the season.
McLaren was within striking distance every single lap of the Japanese Grand Prix, but in the end they couldn't get close enough to stop Max Verstappen's fourth-straight win at Suzuka.

It wasn't quite a thrilling Japan GP, with not much overtaking for points. It seemed like Lando Norris had a chance to win, but a circuit with only one DRS zone and few overtaking opportunities meant the effort was all for nothing.

Verstappen now just needs to outscore Norris in any way next week in Bahrain to take the drivers' championship lead.

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc comfortably took fourth, and George Russell beat his teammate Kimi Antonelli for 5th and 6th after the Italian stayed out much longer and hunted him down in the closing laps. Lewis Hamilton made one of the rare overtakes for points on Isack Hadjar, but the Racing Bulls driver impressed, grabbing 8th spot.

Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman also continued to post laudable results for Williams and Haas to round out the top 10.

Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull debut was spent struggling outside the points, and Liam Lawson finished worst of the four Red Bull drivers.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix results

There were no yellow flags, safety cars of DNFs, with the closest we saw to any issues being when Norris tried to go side-by-side out of the pits with Verstappen, and hit the grass.

Position

Driver

Team

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

2

Lando Norris

McLaren

3

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

5

George Russell

Mercedes

6

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

7

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

8

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

9

Alex Albon

Williams

10

Ollie Bearman

Haas

11

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

12

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

13

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

14

Jack Doohan

Alpine

15

Carlos Sainz

Williams

16

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

17

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

18

Esteban Ocon

Haas

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

20

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

Driver Standings

Position

Driver

Points

1

Lando Norris

62

2

Max Verstappen

61

3

Oscar Piastri

49

4

George Russell

45

5

Kimi Antonelli

30

6

Charles Leclerc

20

7

Alex Albon

18

8

Lewis Hamilton

15

9

Esteban Ocon

10

10

Lance Stroll

10

11

Nico Hulkenberg

6

12

Ollie Bearman

5

13

Isack Hadjar

4

14

Yuki Tsunoda

3

15

Carlos Sainz

1

16

Pierre Gasly

0

17

Fernando Alonso

0

18

Liam Lawson

0

19

Jack Doohan

0

20

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

Norris retains his championship advantage but will need to finish ahead of Verstappen next time out to avoid relinquishing the lead.

Piastri jumps up into third spot past Russell, but him getting stuck behind Norris this week means he’s still 13 points out from the top spot.

Constructors Standings

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

111

2

Mercedes

75

3

Red Bull

61

4

Ferrari

35

5

Williams

19

6

Haas

15

7

Aston Martin

10

8

Racing Bulls

7

9

Sauber

6

10

Alpine

0

Mercedes maintains second in the constructors table over Red Bull, thanks in part to the fact Verstappen has scored every single point for the team so far.

Albon’s consistent results keep Williams as the best of the rest, while Racing Bullsmoves to eighth spot after Hadjar’s impressive efforts.

Alpine remains the only team with any points this far.

