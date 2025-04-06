F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Results and updated standings as championship lead shrinks to 1 point

McLaren was within striking distance every single lap of the Japanese Grand Prix, but in the end they couldn't get close enough to stop Max Verstappen's fourth-straight win at Suzuka.

It wasn't quite a thrilling Japan GP, with not much overtaking for points. It seemed like Lando Norris had a chance to win, but a circuit with only one DRS zone and few overtaking opportunities meant the effort was all for nothing.

Verstappen now just needs to outscore Norris in any way next week in Bahrain to take the drivers' championship lead.

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc comfortably took fourth, and George Russell beat his teammate Kimi Antonelli for 5th and 6th after the Italian stayed out much longer and hunted him down in the closing laps. Lewis Hamilton made one of the rare overtakes for points on Isack Hadjar, but the Racing Bulls driver impressed, grabbing 8th spot.

Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman also continued to post laudable results for Williams and Haas to round out the top 10.

Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull debut was spent struggling outside the points, and Liam Lawson finished worst of the four Red Bull drivers.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix results

There were no yellow flags, safety cars of DNFs, with the closest we saw to any issues being when Norris tried to go side-by-side out of the pits with Verstappen, and hit the grass.

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Ollie Bearman Haas 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 14 Jack Doohan Alpine 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 18 Esteban Ocon Haas 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

Driver Standings

Position Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 62 2 Max Verstappen 61 3 Oscar Piastri 49 4 George Russell 45 5 Kimi Antonelli 30 6 Charles Leclerc 20 7 Alex Albon 18 8 Lewis Hamilton 15 9 Esteban Ocon 10 10 Lance Stroll 10 11 Nico Hulkenberg 6 12 Ollie Bearman 5 13 Isack Hadjar 4 14 Yuki Tsunoda 3 15 Carlos Sainz 1 16 Pierre Gasly 0 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Norris retains his championship advantage but will need to finish ahead of Verstappen next time out to avoid relinquishing the lead.

Piastri jumps up into third spot past Russell, but him getting stuck behind Norris this week means he’s still 13 points out from the top spot.

Constructors Standings

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 111 2 Mercedes 75 3 Red Bull 61 4 Ferrari 35 5 Williams 19 6 Haas 15 7 Aston Martin 10 8 Racing Bulls 7 9 Sauber 6 10 Alpine 0

Mercedes maintains second in the constructors table over Red Bull, thanks in part to the fact Verstappen has scored every single point for the team so far.

Albon’s consistent results keep Williams as the best of the rest, while Racing Bullsmoves to eighth spot after Hadjar’s impressive efforts.

Alpine remains the only team with any points this far.