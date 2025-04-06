F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Results and updated standings as championship lead shrinks to 1 point

McLaren was within striking distance every single lap of the Japanese Grand Prix, but in the end they couldn't get close enough to stop Max Verstappen's fourth-straight win at Suzuka.
It wasn't quite a thrilling Japan GP, with not much overtaking for points. It seemed like Lando Norris had a chance to win, but a circuit with only one DRS zone and few overtaking opportunities meant the effort was all for nothing.
Verstappen now just needs to outscore Norris in any way next week in Bahrain to take the drivers' championship lead.
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc comfortably took fourth, and George Russell beat his teammate Kimi Antonelli for 5th and 6th after the Italian stayed out much longer and hunted him down in the closing laps. Lewis Hamilton made one of the rare overtakes for points on Isack Hadjar, but the Racing Bulls driver impressed, grabbing 8th spot.
Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman also continued to post laudable results for Williams and Haas to round out the top 10.
Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull debut was spent struggling outside the points, and Liam Lawson finished worst of the four Red Bull drivers.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix results
There were no yellow flags, safety cars of DNFs, with the closest we saw to any issues being when Norris tried to go side-by-side out of the pits with Verstappen, and hit the grass.
Position
Driver
Team
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2
Lando Norris
McLaren
3
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
4
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
5
George Russell
Mercedes
6
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
7
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
8
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
9
Alex Albon
Williams
10
Ollie Bearman
Haas
11
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
12
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
13
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
14
Jack Doohan
Alpine
15
Carlos Sainz
Williams
16
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
17
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
18
Esteban Ocon
Haas
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
20
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Driver Standings
Position
Driver
Points
1
Lando Norris
62
2
Max Verstappen
61
3
Oscar Piastri
49
4
George Russell
45
5
Kimi Antonelli
30
6
Charles Leclerc
20
7
Alex Albon
18
8
Lewis Hamilton
15
9
Esteban Ocon
10
10
Lance Stroll
10
11
Nico Hulkenberg
6
12
Ollie Bearman
5
13
Isack Hadjar
4
14
Yuki Tsunoda
3
15
Carlos Sainz
1
16
Pierre Gasly
0
17
Fernando Alonso
0
18
Liam Lawson
0
19
Jack Doohan
0
20
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
Norris retains his championship advantage but will need to finish ahead of Verstappen next time out to avoid relinquishing the lead.
Piastri jumps up into third spot past Russell, but him getting stuck behind Norris this week means he’s still 13 points out from the top spot.
Constructors Standings
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
111
2
Mercedes
75
3
Red Bull
61
4
Ferrari
35
5
Williams
19
6
Haas
15
7
Aston Martin
10
8
Racing Bulls
7
9
Sauber
6
10
Alpine
0
Mercedes maintains second in the constructors table over Red Bull, thanks in part to the fact Verstappen has scored every single point for the team so far.
Albon’s consistent results keep Williams as the best of the rest, while Racing Bullsmoves to eighth spot after Hadjar’s impressive efforts.
Alpine remains the only team with any points this far.