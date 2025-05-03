F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results: McLaren misses pole again behind unreal P1 lap

McLaren's supposed run at domination keeps getting interrupted by a certain Dutch driver.

Max Verstappen put in an incredible lap to take pole for the Miami Grand Prix, beating Lando Norris by less than a tenth in a session that saw the top five unprecedently close.

Verstappen will have the first go at the short run down to turn one, but whether the leader at the turn will run their opponent into the runoff yet again (as we saw in Jeddah and in the Miami sprint) remains to be seen.

Here is what happened Saturday:

Q1

The first session was a relatively uneventful one, with no incidents of note, save for Lando Norris slightly brushing the wall heading onto the back straight.

The biggest surprise elimination was Pierre Gasly, who was out-qualified by Jack Doohan for the first time in grand prix qualifying. Gasly bemoaned on the radio about traffic following his elimination.

Both Astons went out as well, another hit for Fernando Alonso after he was very near his first point of 2025 before being taken out by Liam Lawson in the sprint.

Q2

The on-and-off qualifying struggling for Lewis Hamilton continued on Saturday, as the seven-time champ locked up multiple times.

Hamilton has only out-qualified teammate Charles Leclerc once thus far in grand prix qualifying in 2025.

Both Racing Bulls went out, with Liam Lawson complaining about battery issues, while Gabriel Bortoleto could be happy with a P13 performance, his best of the season.

As expected, Q3 was populated by a duo of McLarens, Mercedes and Red Bulls, alongside Leclerc. Williams impressed with both drivers in the final round and Esteban Ocon made his first Q3 appearance with Haas.

Q3

Even though McLaren seems like it should be the dominant team in qualifying each week, Verstappen keeps putting in seemingly impossible times.

Verstappen, despite an issue in the opening turn of his final lap, took pole by under a tenth, with the top five cars covered by less than two tenths.

Norris, in his run to make up ground in the championship, will have a car in between him and Oscar Piastri, with Kimi Antonelli continuing his stellar weekend in P3.

George Russell dealt with a lack of confidence in his car through quali, but was still able to put himself in fifth, ahead of the two Williams.

Leclerc ended up being the top Ferrari powered car by less than a tenth over Ocon.

The grand prix (Times, how to watch and weather)

The race gets going at 4 PM EST on Sunday. Full timing and coverage information can be found here

In the U.S., the grand prix will air nationwide on network TV, as all American races are, on ABC.

The 57-lap affair could be affected by rain, with AccuWeather predicting a 64% chance of thunderstorms at race time.

Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results/Race Grid