F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint qualifying results following record-breaking performance

Saturday's second sprint race of the season (and last sprint for nearly three months) is set to go, with the quick Friday quali session in the books.

The sprint qualifying session includes just 30 minutes of overall on-track time, just hours following the lone practice session of the weekend.

The first session was on the medium tires and finished up with a traffic jam that prevented some drivers from even getting a lap in. The key highlight from SQ1 was Yuki Tsunoda not being able to get a final effort in after seeming to be held up for a few key seconds by teammate Max Verstappen.

Ollie Bearman also missed getting a second lap in, and Jack Doohan was incensed by his team's strategy that eliminated him in what could very well be his final weekend with the team.

In SQ2, it was the medium tires as well — meaning drivers' first good run on the softs didn't come until the final qualifying session.

Nico Hulkenberg put in an impressive effort and missed out on landing the Sauber in the top-10 session by under a tenth of a second. Pierre Gasly whacked the wall in the session, and Carlos Sainz had a lap time deleted after a massive lockup put him in the turn 11 runoff.

It was Max Verstappen, and a duo of Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari drivers in the final session, joined by the "best of the rest" in the Friday hot lap session: Williams' Alex Albon, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar.

In the very short SQ3, Verstappen and George Russell were the only ones to go out early, with Russell besting his rival. Russell wouldn't go out for another lap, despite the fact that Verstappen improved on his second lap on the soft tires.

But in the session's final moments, it wasn't either of those two, nor the two McLarens, but Kimi Antonelli who put the car on sprint pole. The 18-year-old's performance was high throughout the session, but a pole maybe was a bit of a surprise considering the Italian hasn't beat his teammate in any session so far in 2025.

The rookie posted a record in more than one way: He set a new track record with a 1:26.482 and will also be the youngest-ever driver to lead an F1 grid of any kind (albeit for a sprint, not for a grand prix).

The sprint race gets underway at 12 p.m. Eastern Saturday, and will be followed by grand prix qualifying at 4 p.m. ET.

