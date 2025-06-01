F1 standings after Spanish Grand Prix: McLaren cruises, Verstappen melts down

It was a crazy finish to the Spanish Grand Prix thanks to a late safety car, but the first two steps of podium never were really in doubt. Oscar Piastri won the ninth grand prix of the season, followed by teammate Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc turned some timely moves on the start and restart into a podium for Ferrari.
The race was based largely on whether the 2-stop or 3-stop strategy would pay the biggest dividends, but things somewhat went out the window when Kimi Antonelli's run in the gravel brought out a late safety car.
Spanish Grand Prix results
Max Verstappen, running third, took hards, while everyone around him drove on used softs. Verstappen nearly crashed coming to the green flag, allowing for Leclerc to get by him (although not without contact).
Verstappen was sent back to tenth after appearing to deliberately run into George Russell while his team told him to give a place back following additional contact from the restart.
Nico Hulkenberg achieved an incredible P5 for Sauber, while Fernando Alonso finally grabbed his first points of 2025.
Position
Driver
1
Oscar Piastri
2
Lando Norris
3
Charles Leclerc
4
George Russell
5
Nico Hulkenberg
6
Lewis Hamilton
7
Isack Hadjar
8
Pierre Gasly
9
Fernando Alonso
10 (10-second penalty for causing a collision)
Max Verstappen
11
Liam Lawson
12
Gabriel Bortoleto
13
Yuki Tsunoda
14
Carlos Sainz
15
Franco Colapinto
16
Esteban Ocon
17
Ollie Bearman
18 (DNF)
Kimi Antonelli
19 (DNF)
Alex Albon
DID NOT START: Lance Stroll (Withdrew with wrist injury)
Drivers' championship standings (through round 9/24)
Piastri extended his lead over Norris, while Verstappen's late penalty instantly faded his title hopes quite a bit.
Isack Hadjar impressive form has him up to ninth in the standings, and Hulkenberg is now up to 11th.
Gabriel Bortoleto is the only driver who has raced the entire season without a point.
Position
Driver
Points
1
Oscar Piastri
186
2
Lando Norris
176
3
Max Verstappen
137
4
George Russell
111
5
Charles Leclerc
94
6
Lewis Hamilton
71
7
Kimi Antonelli
48
8
Alex Albon
42
9
Isack Hadjar
21
10
Esteban Ocon
20
11
Nico Hulkenberg
16
12
Lance Stroll
14
13
Carlos Sainz
12
14
Pierre Gasly
11
15
Yuki Tsunoda
10
16
Ollie Bearman
6
17
Liam Lawson
4
18
Fernando Alonso
2
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
20
Jack Doohan
0
21
Franco Colapinto
0
Constructors' championship standings (through round 9/24)
Ferrari moved up to second in the constructors' standings thanks to Leclerc's podium, but Antonelli's DNF allowed for the change to happen.
Tsunoda's poor weekend and Verstappen's penalty kept Red Bull in fourth.
Racing Bulls moved to sixth behind Hadjar's P7 and Sauber is now tied with Aston Martin on points.
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
362
2
Ferrari
165
3
Mercedes
159
4
Red Bull
144
5
Williams
54
6
Racing Bulls
28
7
Haas
26
8
Sauber
16
9
Aston Martin
16
10
Alpine
11