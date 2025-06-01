F1 standings after Spanish Grand Prix: McLaren cruises, Verstappen melts down

It was a crazy finish to the Spanish Grand Prix thanks to a late safety car, but the first two steps of podium never were really in doubt. Oscar Piastri won the ninth grand prix of the season, followed by teammate Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc turned some timely moves on the start and restart into a podium for Ferrari.

The race was based largely on whether the 2-stop or 3-stop strategy would pay the biggest dividends, but things somewhat went out the window when Kimi Antonelli's run in the gravel brought out a late safety car.

Spanish Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen, running third, took hards, while everyone around him drove on used softs. Verstappen nearly crashed coming to the green flag, allowing for Leclerc to get by him (although not without contact).

Verstappen was sent back to tenth after appearing to deliberately run into George Russell while his team told him to give a place back following additional contact from the restart.

Nico Hulkenberg achieved an incredible P5 for Sauber, while Fernando Alonso finally grabbed his first points of 2025.

Position Driver 1 Oscar Piastri 2 Lando Norris 3 Charles Leclerc 4 George Russell 5 Nico Hulkenberg 6 Lewis Hamilton 7 Isack Hadjar 8 Pierre Gasly 9 Fernando Alonso 10 (10-second penalty for causing a collision) Max Verstappen 11 Liam Lawson 12 Gabriel Bortoleto 13 Yuki Tsunoda 14 Carlos Sainz 15 Franco Colapinto 16 Esteban Ocon 17 Ollie Bearman 18 (DNF) Kimi Antonelli 19 (DNF) Alex Albon

DID NOT START: Lance Stroll (Withdrew with wrist injury)

Drivers' championship standings (through round 9/24)

Piastri extended his lead over Norris, while Verstappen's late penalty instantly faded his title hopes quite a bit.

Isack Hadjar impressive form has him up to ninth in the standings, and Hulkenberg is now up to 11th.

Gabriel Bortoleto is the only driver who has raced the entire season without a point.

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 186 2 Lando Norris 176 3 Max Verstappen 137 4 George Russell 111 5 Charles Leclerc 94 6 Lewis Hamilton 71 7 Kimi Antonelli 48 8 Alex Albon 42 9 Isack Hadjar 21 10 Esteban Ocon 20 11 Nico Hulkenberg 16 12 Lance Stroll 14 13 Carlos Sainz 12 14 Pierre Gasly 11 15 Yuki Tsunoda 10 16 Ollie Bearman 6 17 Liam Lawson 4 18 Fernando Alonso 2 19 Gabriel Bortoleto 0 20 Jack Doohan 0 21 Franco Colapinto 0

Constructors' championship standings (through round 9/24)

Ferrari moved up to second in the constructors' standings thanks to Leclerc's podium, but Antonelli's DNF allowed for the change to happen.

Tsunoda's poor weekend and Verstappen's penalty kept Red Bull in fourth.

Racing Bulls moved to sixth behind Hadjar's P7 and Sauber is now tied with Aston Martin on points.