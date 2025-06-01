Fansided

F1 standings after Spanish Grand Prix: McLaren cruises, Verstappen melts down

A late safety car brought all the drama in Barcelona.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
F1 Grand Prix of Spain
F1 Grand Prix of Spain | Kym Illman/GettyImages

It was a crazy finish to the Spanish Grand Prix thanks to a late safety car, but the first two steps of podium never were really in doubt. Oscar Piastri won the ninth grand prix of the season, followed by teammate Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc turned some timely moves on the start and restart into a podium for Ferrari.

The race was based largely on whether the 2-stop or 3-stop strategy would pay the biggest dividends, but things somewhat went out the window when Kimi Antonelli's run in the gravel brought out a late safety car.

Spanish Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen, running third, took hards, while everyone around him drove on used softs. Verstappen nearly crashed coming to the green flag, allowing for Leclerc to get by him (although not without contact).

Verstappen was sent back to tenth after appearing to deliberately run into George Russell while his team told him to give a place back following additional contact from the restart.

Nico Hulkenberg achieved an incredible P5 for Sauber, while Fernando Alonso finally grabbed his first points of 2025.

Position

Driver

1

Oscar Piastri

2

Lando Norris

3

Charles Leclerc

4

George Russell

5

Nico Hulkenberg

6

Lewis Hamilton

7

Isack Hadjar

8

Pierre Gasly

9

Fernando Alonso

10 (10-second penalty for causing a collision)

Max Verstappen

11

Liam Lawson

12

Gabriel Bortoleto

13

Yuki Tsunoda

14

Carlos Sainz

15

Franco Colapinto

16

Esteban Ocon

17

Ollie Bearman

18 (DNF)

Kimi Antonelli

19 (DNF)

Alex Albon

DID NOT START: Lance Stroll (Withdrew with wrist injury)

Drivers' championship standings (through round 9/24)

Piastri extended his lead over Norris, while Verstappen's late penalty instantly faded his title hopes quite a bit.

Isack Hadjar impressive form has him up to ninth in the standings, and Hulkenberg is now up to 11th.

Gabriel Bortoleto is the only driver who has raced the entire season without a point.

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

186

2

Lando Norris

176

3

Max Verstappen

137

4

George Russell

111

5

Charles Leclerc

94

6

Lewis Hamilton

71

7

Kimi Antonelli

48

8

Alex Albon

42

9

Isack Hadjar

21

10

Esteban Ocon

20

11

Nico Hulkenberg

16

12

Lance Stroll

14

13

Carlos Sainz

12

14

Pierre Gasly

11

15

Yuki Tsunoda

10

16

Ollie Bearman

6

17

Liam Lawson

4

18

Fernando Alonso

2

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

20

Jack Doohan

0

21

Franco Colapinto

0

Constructors' championship standings (through round 9/24)

Ferrari moved up to second in the constructors' standings thanks to Leclerc's podium, but Antonelli's DNF allowed for the change to happen.

Tsunoda's poor weekend and Verstappen's penalty kept Red Bull in fourth.

Racing Bulls moved to sixth behind Hadjar's P7 and Sauber is now tied with Aston Martin on points.

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

362

2

Ferrari

165

3

Mercedes

159

4

Red Bull

144

5

Williams

54

6

Racing Bulls

28

7

Haas

26

8

Sauber

16

9

Aston Martin

16

10

Alpine

11

