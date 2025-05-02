Failed Dolphins draft pick’s fate is sealed heading into minicamp and OTAs

Liam Eichenberg was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins with hopes that he'd be part of the solution protecting Tua Tagovailoa. As Dolphins fans know all too well, the offensive line has not done a good enough job protecting Tagovailoa (even if Tua deserves some of the blame), and Eichenberg has played a huge role in the team's struggles on that end. Given that, Dolphins fans have to be over the moon knowing his fate is sealed on this roster ahead of rookie minicamp.

This isn't me saying Eichenberg is going to get cut or traded. In fact, the Dolphins just signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal to stay with the Dolphins following the 2024 campaign.

This is me saying, however, that his role as a starter is no more, thanks to the Dolphins selecting Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jonah Savaiinaea selection seals Liam Eichenberg's fate as a starter for the Dolphins

Finding an offensive lineman to replace Eichenberg at the top of the team's depth chart had to be a major offseason priority, and to Chris Grier's credit, he got the job done by selecting Savaiinaea.

Eichenberg was simply a whiff that never got better. This past season, he ranked 107th among 136 guards with a 53.1 PFF grade. He ranked 94th among those same 136 offensive guards as a pass blocker and 83rd as a run blocker. He wasn't good or even average in any facet of the game, which was incredibly frustrating for Dolphins fans to watch.

No team wants to give up on an early draft pick, especially when Eichenberg is still well under 30, but if this team was serious at all about winning in the 2025 campaign, moving him down in the depth chart had to happen. Savaiinaea will make that happen.

Dolphins fans have reason to hold their breath when it comes to how good Savaiinaea is, as he was selected in the second round, much like Eichenberg and might've been a bit of a reach, but a fresh start on the interior offensive line was needed, and Savaiinaea should be a great fit in Miami.

Savaiinaea projects to line up as a starter at right guard, a position he says he's comfortable playing. If the Dolphins want to go anywhere in 2025 and beyond, improving in the trenches on both sides of the ball had to have been a must. Savaiinaea starting and Eichenberg being relegated to a reserve role are two ways the Dolphins immediately improve.