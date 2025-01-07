Falcons' 3 biggest team needs for 2025: 1 free agent and 1 draft target to solve them
By John Buhler
It has been a long seven years for the Atlanta Falcons. Not since the 2017 NFL season has this team qualified for the postseason, let alone boasted a winning record. While their most recent campaign was their best in more than half a decade, a pair of overtime losses in which the Falcons did not even possess the football resulted in a dismal 8-9 record. This team is close, but continues to frustrate us.
Barring some upcoming changes, the Falcons plan to run it back with the same coaching staff and front office. Head coach Raheem Morris is the most safe of the three Falcons tentpoles in question, followed by general manager Terry Fontenot, who is really starting to feel the heat, and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who should have been fired on Black Monday. This is Arthur Blank's team...
So what I am going to do today is to identify the Falcons' three biggest positional needs heading into the early part of the offseason. From there, I will put forth a college football star they should look to draft to solve it this spring, as well as a potential free agency fit that could help bridge the gap towards a better tomorrow. This team has talent, but 2025 cannot be a wasted year for the franchise.
Let's start with the Falcons' biggest issue that never goes away. Could we get a pass rush, please?
Atlanta Falcons' primary offseason need: Amplify the pass rush for once
Nobody tries more and fails at getting a pass rush going quite like the Atlanta Falcons. In the wake of John Abraham leaving the team well over a decade ago, we have had a bunch of guys who never approach 10 sacks in a season. Yes, the Falcons had that one great year from Vic Beasley, but that was because future Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney was giving him the answers to the test.
Until proven otherwise, pass rusher should be the Falcons' top priority in both free agency and the draft. While they did draft Bralen Trice last year, he was a third-round pick and got hurt in the first preseason game. Trading for Matthew Judon should the fan base that Terry Fontenot was trying, but he was more about having red sleeves than ever being a perennial Pro Bowler like he used to be.
So if I were picking for the Falcons, I would look at drafting someone line Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the first-round pick. If his college teammate Mykel Williams is still available, I would consider him as well. As far as a free-agency pickup, I think there is still some great football left in Chase Young. Plus, picking him up would make the New Orleans Saints dumb for letting him walk.
Atlanta Falcons' pass-rushing solution in the NFL Draft: Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker
Atlanta Falcons' pass-rushing solution in free agency: New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young
Atlanta Falcons' secondary offseason need: Get Michael Penix Jr. some more help in the receiving game
What we saw out of Michael Penix Jr. in his first three starts in a Falcons uniform was nothing short of electrifying. He may have gone 1-2 in those three starts, but those two losses came in overtime without Penix even getting a chance to possess the ball. He can really spin it, as illustrated by some of his otherworldly tight-window throws. Does he need another weapon? I think he could use one more.
The Falcons need to add a tertiary receiver to compliment Drake London and Darnell Mooney, even more so than Ray-Ray McCloud III. Yes, McCloud play very well in an expanded role, but keep in mind that Atlanta was without Rondale Moore for the entire season. I would not be opposed to bringing him back, but I think there is a chance Atlanta can add to its receiving corps in the draft or in free agency.
The wide receiver I tied to the Falcons in my latest NFL mock draft for them was Oregon standout Tez Johnson. He is all sorts of explosive with the ball in his hands. It is why I think every team in the NFL is going to want to draft him. As far as a free-agent acquisition is concerned, how about taking a flier on a local product in the form of Georgia legend and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman?
Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver solution in the NFL Draft: Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson
Atlanta Falcon's wide receiver solution in free agency: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman
Atlanta Falcons' tertiary offseason need: Solidify the secondary even more than last year
Perhaps the most frustrating part about this year's Falcons team was the declining play of the secondary down the stretch. Yes, playmakers like Jessie Bates III, Justin Simmons and A.J. Terrell steal headlines, but Simmons is a pending free agent, and other guys like Richie Grant and Dee Alford did not get it done. While Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III flourished, they will need a bit more help.
The player that I tied to the Falcons in my latest NFL mock draft for the team was Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke. He still has to play out the rest of the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, but he has the potential to be an immediate impact player on a contending team like Atlanta. Of course, putting a ton of faith in a rookie to take the secondary over the top is a bit too farfetched.
That is why I think the Falcons would target someone like Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in free agency. Only Jerry Jones knows what is going on with the Cowboys, to put it bluntly. This is a team that has a ton of holes to fill and a player of Lewis' caliber could slip through the cracks. I would be shocked if the Falcons were not aggressive in trying to land another cornerback in free agency.
Atlanta Falcons' defensive backfield solution in the NFL Draft: Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke
Atlanta Falcons' defensive backfield solution in free agency: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis