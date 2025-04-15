Falcons and 3 more Jalen Ramsey trade destinations that might slip under the radar

It was only a matter of time. Jalen Ramsey is an immensely talented cornerback, but there are reasons why he never sticks anywhere for very long. The former can't-miss prospect out of Florida State has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins already in his pro career. He has never been anywhere for more than a three seasons so far. So, what could his fourth NFL team be?

Money is tight, but I would have to throw my beloved Atlanta Falcons into the ring first. They are an ascending team with a potential franchise quarterback under center in Michael Penix Jr. More importantly, Ramsey has a working relationship with Falcons head coach Raheem Morris from their time together in Los Angeles. Together, they helped the Rams win a Super Bowl only three years ago.

But let's be real. Outside of Atlanta, how many people are really of the belief Ramsey is going to want to leave the Dolphins for another dysfunctional franchise? Then again, he was in Tallahassee for the beginning of the end under Jimbo Fisher, as well as being submerged in it with everything Jaguars. Atlanta plays in the opposite conference of the Dolphins, so that would help their chances in this.

Without further ado, here are the Falcons and three other teams I think could work for Ramsey here.

4. Baltimore Ravens

One could argue that the Baltimore Ravens are what the Falcons wish that they could be. They have great ownership, but are well-run because they know what they are doing in the front office more often than not. Lamar Jackson is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but really needs to get over the AFC Championship Game hump for him to ever be considered the all-timer his talent largely merits.

Pairing Ramsey opposite of Marlon Humphrey could give us one of the greatest cornerback tandems in NFL history. With the Kansas City Chiefs increasingly vulnerable at the top of the conference, now is the time for the Ravens to try and get what is theirs and then some in the deep AFC. They owe it to themselves to go for broke here. I am not sure that they will, but they remain a viable option for him.

My biggest concern is that Baltimore is in the same conference as Miami, meaning a deal will be pricey.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

While this is not exactly game theory, would the Cincinnati Bengals pounce at an opportunity the rival Baltimore Ravens pass on? I get the sense that Zac Taylor's team has one or two more potential Super Bowl runs in them, but they are running out of time. Losing Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo in back-to-back offseasons hurts, but poaching Al Golden as the new DC is a massive boost.

Cincinnati has not been the same defensively since letting Jessie Bates III go to the Falcons in his free agency two offseasons ago. Getting a bona-fide playmaker of similar caliber in Ramsey could help the Bengals get back above water on that side of the ball. Of course, they compete in the same conference as the Dolphins. We also know that the Bengals are a very insular operation to deal with.

Still, the potential upgrade Ramsey could provide to the Bengals secondary is something worth exploring.

2. Washington Commanders

I am getting dangerously high on the Washington Commanders this offseason. After getting back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in well over a generation this past season, I am not ruling out the possibility that Dan Quinn's team wins the NFC next year. Jayden Daniels is special. Adam Peters knows what he is doing. Kliff Kingsbury is overqualified to still be their offensive coordinator.

Factor in Washington being in the other conference from the Dolphins, and maybe they can strike a deal? This roster has been carefully crafted by Peters and Quinn since they took over. The big question is if Ramsey is good for the team's chemistry. Frankly, I do not think it matters. Washington is full-steam ahead and I am sure Ramsey would love to win a second Super Bowl while still in his prime.

Washington gets Ramsey another ring before the other candidates on this list, but I will plead my case now.

1. Atlanta Falcons

Loud, obnoxious and proud. I would be lying to you if I did not think Ramsey had Atlanta pumping through his veins. I mean, he went to Florida State and idolized Deion Sanders growing up. To join a secondary that already features Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell, one that is led by his former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, we have seen crazier things happen before.

Atlanta seems to have the offensive pieces in place to get back into the playoffs sooner rather than later. Michael Penix Jr. has been a galvanizing presence in the locker room and within Dirty Bird Nation. If Ramsey were to come aboard, that might help take this lackluster defense over the top. They need a jawer, a new voice with Grady Jarrett out of the building. I would argue that Terry Fontenot give up the farm.

The Falcons are lacking assets and finances, but they could dangle the No. 15 pick to the Dolphins.