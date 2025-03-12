Falcons awaken from offseason slumber by bringing a former Dawg star back to Georgia

It has been a mixed bag in the early stages of NFL free agency for the Atlanta Falcons. While the entire 2021 NFL Draft class outside of Kyle Pitts is gone, Atlanta seems to have made a series smart moves in the latter part of the legal tampering period. Not only did they re-sign Mike Hughes in the secondary and brought in Divine Deablo, but they are signing former Georgia star Leonard Floyd!

Floyd is reportedly coming to the Falcons on a one-year deal worth $10 million. He was drafted out of Georgia in 2016 by the Chicago Bears when Ryan Pace was running the team. Pace remains an integral part of the Atlanta front office under general manager Terry Fontenot. Not only that, but Floyd crossed paths with Raheem Morris when they were on the Los Angeles Rams from 2021 to 2022.

While Floyd has never been a Pro Bowler in his nine-year career out of Georgia, he has averaged nearly 10 sacks a season since leaving Chicago. Whether he was with the Rams, the Buffalo Bills or most recently the San Francisco 49ers, Floyd never misses games and always seems to make the big play in the backfield. Adding him to the pass rush could finally help the levee break in Atlanta's favor.

Floyd was released by the 49ers on Tuesday afternoon before signing with Atlanta few hours later.

Homecoming: The #Falcons are signing pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, formerly of the #49ers, sources say. He gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, earning a raise after his SF release.



Floyd is UGA product and Chauncey, Ga., native. Deal done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/kOuvHIcc2K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2025

This move by San Francisco was an attempt to free up space to sign Joey Bosa, who went to Buffalo.

Floyd arrived at Georgia shortly after I left. As a recently indoctrinated card-carrying member of all things Red and Black, Floyd was one of my favorite players to watch on Saturdays tear it up Between the Hedges. His explosiveness coming off the edge was astounding. While he did not always make the big play, his relentless approach on defense often disrupted the timing and rhythm of the passer.

Although his four-year run in Chicago went like most people's four-year runs in Chicago, Floyd reinvented himself playing for Brandon Staley and later Morris on Sean McVay's staff. The talent was always there, but it needed a bit more refinement. Keep in mind that Floyd did not play for Kirby Smart at Georgia, as his three years suiting up for the Dawgs were the final three of the Mark Richt tenure.

What I am getting at is Floyd is the perfect No. 2 pass-rusher this team needs. If he is asked to be the No. 1 guy, you get what you pay for. By coming to Atlanta, he should be an upgrade over his former Georgia teammate Lorenzo Carter, as well as a missing piece in the puzzle Fontenot is trying to build around Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice. Atlanta needs one more piece. Maybe it is Trey Hendrickson?

As rough as day one was of the legal tampering period, day two finished on a higher note with Floyd.