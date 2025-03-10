Falcons' big decisions on Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett signify their offseason plans

The Atlanta Falcons are starting to make some moves. Heading into this past weekend, the Dirty Birds decided to extend long snapper Liam McCullough on a four-year deal. Over the weekend, Atlanta opted to extend its longest tenured player in left tackle Jake Matthews for two more years. Then on Monday morning, Atlanta decided to part ways with veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

McCullough has made a name for himself in Atlanta, but not to the degree of Matthews and Jarrett. Matthews has been with the team since he was drafted in the first round out of Texas A&M way back in 2014. As for Jarrett, the Rockdale native has been with Atlanta since he was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2015. Jarrett being released is not a huge surprise, but it is not the preferred outcome.

What this means is multi-pronged for the Falcons. We know that the team will be solely focused on improving the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta may have the No. 15 overall pick, but only has five selections to make this spring. As far as free agency is concerned, Atlanta had one of the worst cap situations in the NFL. The Falcons have under $10 million to spend heading into legal tampering.

Clearly, the Falcons value Matthews' veteran experience and leadership out on the edge at left tackle.

The #Falcons agreed to a two-year, $45m extension with LT Jake Matthews, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Matthews gets $38m fully guaranteed the next two seasons, years 12 and 13 as Atlanta's blind-side — er, front-side — protector.

As for Jarrett, there is a chance the Atlanta area native has exhausted his usefulness with the team.

The #Falcons are releasing standout DT Grady Jarrett, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo, as the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee now heads to the market.



With Atlanta for every year of his 10-year career, Jarrett is now free.

Now that we have seen these three moves take place, what does this mean for Atlanta's other plans?

Atlanta Falcons extend Jake Matthews, but later release Grady Jarrett

As a diehard fan of this team, I am trying to connect the dots and project what Atlanta plans to do going forward. My best guess is they will address the pass rusher both in NFL free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft, although I am not certain an edge rusher will be the pick at No. 15. Cutting Jarrett further emphasizes the importance getting it right in the trenches defensively. Will they even do it?

Atlanta did draft three defensive tackles last spring in the former Ruke Orhorhoro out of Clemson, Brandon Dorlus out of Oregon and Zion Logue out of Georgia, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills. My best guess is general manager Terry Fontenot believes Atlanta was getting diminishing returns on Jarrett. It stinks because he was so beloved by Dirty Bird Nation, but Atlanta had to create cap space.

As for Matthews, his return may give the Dirty Birds a fighting chance at being able to retain center Drew Dalman in free agency. I remain skeptical if that is where the Falcons want to put the bulk of their finite financial resources. Then again, I know what happens to an offensive line when the starting center is no good. I am hopeful that Dalman returns, but that may be wishful thinking on my part.

Overall, the Matthews move signifies that the Falcons are inclined to leave well enough alone on offense. Obviously, they are going to want to find a new home for high-priced backup quarterback Kirk Cousins if they can. For the time being, Atlanta seems comfortable eating his massive salary because the Falcons seem to have hit big on last year's No. 8 overall pick in one Michael Penix Jr.

Ultimately, seeing Jarrett go is understandable from a mental standpoint, but gut-wrenching from an emotional one. He was the leader of this defense, a multi-time Pro Bowler, a Walter Payton nominee and a man destined to have this name featured in the Falcons' Ring of Honor. That may still be in play one day, but it is a shame he could not spend his entire career playing for the Falcons like we wanted.

Atlanta had to get under the cap, but these series of moves imply what they will be doing this spring.