Falcons fans just got another reason to doubt Kyle Pitts

Optically, I cannot begin to tell you how terrible this is for Kyle Pitts. The former No. 4 overall pick out of Florida by the Atlanta Falcons did not think it was important enough to show up to voluntary OTAs in a contract year for him. Neither Kirk Cousins or Kaleb McGary were present either, but their reasons for not showing up land infinitely better than the most frustrating tight end to every play ball.

With Cousins, he is no longer the starter. He may be the team's highest paid player, but he could be dealt to a quarterback-desperate team like the Pittsburgh Steelers any day now. It's a smart play for him not to show up for anything that isn't mandatory in Atlanta now. Like Pitts, McGary is entering a contract season as well. The only difference is that McGary has a rapport with his linemen.

Pitts has been with the team since 2021, but has never matched the production of his rookie season. He has become the Jason Heyward of the Falcons, leaving ATLiens wondering where the production, hope or promise is now. Infinitely maddening, it is bound to end for Pitts in Atlanta like it did a decade ago with Heyward on the Atlanta Braves. Why is Pitts not out there working with Michael Penix Jr.?

The only way Pitts comes back to the Falcons in 2026 is if Penix demands he still be part of this team.

It is abundantly clear there are other bigger and better stars to root for in Atlanta over Pitts right now.

Kyle Pitts skipping Atlanta Falcons voluntary OTAs is such an awful look

There may be reasons, or not, for why Pitts is not present for team OTAs. I am sure we will get to the bottom of this at some point. That being said, every rep you can get with Penix running the offense is precious. You do not see guys like Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson or even Tyler Allgeier missing any time. Allgeier is a former fifth-round pick, but has yet to make big money before.

Even though Terry Fontenot has made every draft pick for the Falcons since 2021, we are only coming off Raheem Morris' second draft leading the franchise. He was there when Penix was picked No. 8 overall in 2024, as well as the two first-round edge rushers this past spring in Jalon Walker out of Georgia and James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee. Those are Morris guys, while Pitts might not be.

In the end, how Pitts performs in year five with the Falcons will solely determine if he gets another contract with the team. He may want to keep playing in the NFL, but how nonchalant he has been the last few years cannot be landing well with the other 31 teams who could be in line to sign him next winter. You want everyone pulling in the same direction, but the Falcons never get there.

If my job were on the line, I would not be finding new and creative ways to mail it in with my employer.