Falcons narrow down hunt for defensive star to two prospects, per reports

The Atlanta Falcons have narrowed down their decision on Thursday night to two players. It’s clear they want to attack defense this draft. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Falcons are interested in James Pearce Jr. and Mike Green with their picks, both EDGE rushers.

It’s clear that Arthur Blank, Raheem Morris and the rest of the Falcons front office brass know how much they need an EDGE rusher. This is the best draft to address that need with more than enough to go around in the first round.

Last season the Falcons the No. 23 ranked defense in terms of total yards and points allowed. This defense needs a lot of work. You could argue the offense is in a really good spot right now. Once the Falcons improve their defense, they can put last year's collapse behind them.

Sure that was primarily Kirk Cousins’ fault, but the defense didn’t help the cause either. The Falcons have the right approach going into Thursday, now it’s just a matter of if their desired players are there when it’s their pick.

Atlanta Falcons eyeing EDGE rushers ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft

The Falcons need a pass rusher badly. Not only did they have the No. 23 ranked defense, but they had just 31 sacks as a defense. They were also last in the NFL in 3rd down defense and one of the worst in red zone defense.

This is why every mock draft has the Falcons taking a pass rusher. It’s their biggest need. I think it helps that the Philadelphia Eagles showed why that’s the move too.

The Eagles invested in their defensive line in the draft over the last few years and it didn’t just yield them an All-pro defensive front, but also a Super Bowl this past season. In a copycat league, every team should be investing in their pass rush.

This is the draft to do it too. So the Falcons realizing how important improving their pass rush defense is couldn’t come at a better time. Pearce finished his college career with 19 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in three seasons at Tennessee.

Green had 22.5 sacks in three seasons, but had a breakout, redshirt sophomore season recording 17 sacks. At least the Falcons have good player evaluation because whichever one they end up with should bring a massive improvement to that side of the ball.